What are the benefits of a carbon laser facial?

A carbon laser facial is a type of treatment for the face and claims to leave skin softer, firmer and smoother.

It is a non-invasive procedure and is sometimes called the charcoal facial or charcoal peel. It involves applying a layer of liquid carbon over the face, which penetrates deep into the pores.

A laser blasts the carbon away, with the light highly attracted to carbon particles.

It's claimed the carbon absorbs contaminants, and when the laser destroys the carbon it gets rid of these too.

The laser is also said to remove dead skin cells, blackheads and oil.

The process is meant to exfoliate the skin, supposedly reducing pore size, evening out skin tone as well as making the skin softer and appear more radiant.

The facial is said to be particularly beneficial for people with oily skin, as it is reduces acne-causing bacteria and shrinks sebaceous, or oil, glands.

THE BENEFITS

According to the Forever Clinic, which offers the treatment, there are many benefits.

The website says: "The laser treatment is suitable for all ages and can lighten age spots and dark spots, fade freckles, reduce wrinkles and fine lines, shrink pores, and remove blackheads and acne.

"It can also lift and tighten the skin, improve elasticity, moisturise and give a bright and radiant complexion.”

As the laser penetrates the deep layers of the skin, it is meant to stimulate collagen production, meaning firmer, more youthful looking skin.

The benefits of the treatment are said to include:

Reduces fine lines and wrinkles

Tightens dilated pores

Reduces acne, scars and post acne discoloration

Removes dead skin cells from the superficial epidermal layer

Stimulates collagen growth

Improves skin texture

Clears pores to help reduce blackheads and whiteheads

WHICH CELEBRITIES USE THEM?

Kim Kardashian is said to get a carbon laser facial, and Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston are reported to have them done.

- The Sun