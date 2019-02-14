What the Clarence Valley is missing according to you

We asked what you thought was missing in the Clarence Valley.

Last week, The Daily Examiner asked its readers what they thought was missing in the Clarence Valley.

Within minutes of posting the question on our Facebook page, readers began sharing their thoughts. Now, with over 500 comments, we take a look at what everyone said.

UTILISE THE WATERFRONT

The majority of readers wanted to take advantage of the mighty Clarence River. Rebecca Dennis suggested a walking path with exercise stations at intervals along the way while Chrystal Norris and Barb Hindom wanted to see shady spots and barbecue areas by the river.

ACCESSIBLE PARKS

From shady playgrounds for children to fenced off dog parks for our favourite fur babies, the people of the Clarence Valley are keen to be outdoors enjoying what this region has to offer. Tahla Burley wants to see a playground that was suitable for children one year and up, while Leasa Harte made a good suggestion for a disabled swing that accommodates a wheelchair.

MORE BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES

Clarence Valley residents recognise the need for growth in this region in the form of jobs and new business.

Peggy Lee said that once more activities were available for families and the wider community, coupled with cheaper shop rentals, we might see an increase in opening hours for local businesses.

More clothing shops were on the list of things needed in the area according to Narelle Kemp, while Sam Scott wanted to see the bigger chains like JB HIFI, Kmart and H&M make an appearance in the main street.

However, Diane Winter and Wendy Parmenter reflected on the businesses we've already lost including the Tooheys brewery and Peters factory.

BETTER MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES

Mental health is a hot topic in the Clarence Valley, so it comes as no surprise that it was one of the issues raised in this particular discussion.

Elle Jay Broome wants to see more psychologists, psychiatrists, counsellors and other various support systems in place around the region, as does Melissa Baker and Donna Van Haren.

A WATERPARK

This was an interesting one which came from Facebook responses. A vast majority of people were keen to see a waterpark be built somewhere in the Clarence Valley.

Kristy Pennell suggested the water park be placed in the main CBD while Kyia-Leigh Corrigan and Leasa Harte wanted to see the park be free for the kids.

A UNIVERSITY

Would the Clarence Valley have the same ambience today if a university was built many years ago?

Either way, it was a topic that was raised multiple times in the Facebook thread by Sam Blanch, Melanie Dodd, Melanie Shanahan and Melissa Christie to name a few.

However, Noka Mc made a great suggestion that we put programs in place which focus around getting our youth into higher education programs:

