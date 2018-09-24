What do in Jaca? It's all here

THE flowers are starting to bloom, and there's just a little over a month before Grafton transforms into its biggest week of the year.

The Jacaranda Festival will burst into life, and to help you plan your way around the 44 events, the Jacaranda program has been released.

The 36-page guide has everything including 26 affiliate events, as well as all the official ceremonies and festival manager Leah Wallace said there is something for everyone to enjoy in the festival.

"The festival opens with the pop-up shop in Grafton Shoppingworld on the Friday, and then a big Saturday which includes the children's morning and the Jacaranda Crowning in the night, followed by Retrofest on the Sunday.”

From Monday, a new addition to the festival will allow visitors and festivalgoers to be whisked around the city to see the best of what's on offer.

"We have bus tours which are brand new,” Ms Wallace said.

"We have one which does the open gardens, one that's a historical and feature places tour which will allow people to take photos in our awesome streets, and then there's a hop on, hop off bus which will allow people to get around the venue.

"The program for the bus is also in the guide.”

Ms Wallace said Optus Riverfeast would return this year, and following the Riverlight Festival, Mr Fireworks International will show a 10-minute music synchronised fireworks display to entertain the large crowd.

"There's been massive interest in the festival from overseas, including Hong Kong and China, and a single-page version of the guide has already gone out overseas,” Ms Wallace said.

The guide is available from I-Scream, the Jacaranda Office, Clarence Valley Council, the Daily Examiner and Jacaranda Queen sponsors Summerland Credit Union, Paper Daisy Florist, Jacaranda Hotel, Village Green Hotel and Red Hot Hair.