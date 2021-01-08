What does Brisbane lockdown mean for Gabba Test?

Queensland Cricket is nervously holding its breath, hoping Brisbane’s lockdown does not provide further reason for India to boycott the Gabba Test.

Queensland Cricket is nervously holding its breath, hoping Brisbane's three-day lockdown does not provide further reason for India to boycott next week's Test.

Theoretically, in a pure cricketing sense, the lockdown could be a blessing for Brisbane, as it was in Adelaide last month, when the city locked down and cleansed itself before hosting its Test.

But nothing is as it seems in the complex world of India-Australia relations.

In Sydney, the Indians have the run of the hotel.

But in Brisbane it's understood the Indians fear being confined to their floors and delivered meals in their individual rooms.

They want communal areas to eat and mingle in.

These are the points of contention being worked through with Cricket Australia, who are trying to calm their fears and reassure them the conditions imposed on them will be no different to what they're currently experiencing in Sydney.

The concerns have been raised by the Indian team on the ground, but BCCI officials at head office are now working with them to iron out every single detail of the Brisbane arrangement before they're satisfied to proceed.

There is no apparent reason why Queensland's extreme measure to stop a mutant strain of the virus from the UK which has crept out of Queensland's hotel quarantine system should stop the Test going ahead.

But the three-day lockdown must cast a dim view over possible crowd percentages.

The strict lockdown finishes less than four days before the start of the series finale on Friday January 15, and it would seem bizarre to have a city in lockdown one weekend, and then pouring into the Gabba with full crowds the next.

Queensland proudly held a State of Origin with a full crowd in a moment of blissful celebration, and further big crowds are expected for what is guaranteed to be a live finish to the Border-Gavaskar series.

Cricket Australia spent last night locked in urgent crisis talks with an Indian side, trying to reassure them that Queensland's quarantining promise that they will be free to roam around their hotel will not be backtracked on.

They don't want to be locked in their hotel rooms, but Queensland has already said that won't happen.

The BCCI signed off on the protocols last week, but CA is desperately seeking confirmation they won't backflip on their promises.

Cricket Australia is fully committed to going to Brisbane to finish the series and there is no apparent back-up plan - although the SCG could scramble together a pitch at the last moment if they receive word today they are needed.

There have been rumblings out of the Indian camp for the past five days that they feel like "animals in the zoo" and they are furious they've been locked up in Sydney when the rest of the city is roaming free and allowed to attend the Test (in a capped crowd of 10,000).

