What does the postal vote mean?

YES! Thousands of supporters rally to support a 'Yes' vote in the upcoming postal survey on marriage equality in Garema Place in Canberra, Australia on September 12.
THE ballot papers for the marriage equality vote should arrive in the post soon and it's important to know what you are voting for.

Unlike the original plebiscite plan, the postal vote is not mandatory and you will have until November 7 to post your vote back.

Paperless options will only be provided for Australians overseas or in remote areas, or those who have no permanent address. It will also be available for those living in residential aged care facilities or visually impaired.

Those who qualify for the paperless vote will be able to vote over an automated phone service or with a special code requested in advance.

Everyone else will be required to vote through the post.

You can vote from overseas, as long as you are registered as an overseas voter.

However, their website also advises that eligible Australians overseas for the entire voting period can ask a trusted person to receive their form on their behalf and complete it based on their instruction.

The website states people registered on the electoral roll and living overseas will be posted a letter containing a secure access code which will allow a response online or over the phone.

While the vote itself cannot create marriage equality, the government says it will allow a private member's bill to be introduced into the final sitting fortnight of 2017 if there is a majority "yes” vote.

If the majority vote "no”, the bill will not proceed.

