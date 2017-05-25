What does your favourite book mean to you?

SOMETIMES it can be difficult to decide on a favourite book, but there is usually one that leaves an imprint on you.

For me, that book was Nineteen Minutes by Jodi Picoult.

No, you might say that that's like picking a Bryce Courtney book as your favourite, but when I was 16, reading about the long list of things you can do in 19 minutes, including shooting up a school, it stuck with me.

Jodi has a way of pulling you through a story that can be twisted and disturbing, but at the same time, showing you every aspect of the same story.

If you ask my sister this question, she will immediately respond with Harry Potter and the... insert here whatever one in the series she most recently read. That's because Harry Potter was a huge thing for her as a teenager.

While I had the first book in the series read to me, she was able to experience the magic of the Harry Potter series from start to finish.

For me, Nineteen Minutes was about learning to understand all sides of the story and making sure you consider the reasons that led someone to do something.

Now, if you think about the actual content of Nineteen Minutes, in which about a school shooting, there is absolutely nothing ok about that.

But it also explores how important it is to tell the truth because your actions have impacts on other people.

That's an important lesson for any teenager.

This week is National Library and Information Week and some of the staff at Clarence Regional Library shared their favourite books.

MARY WILLIAMS, Eatonsville: Barbarian Days, a Surfing Life by William Finnegan. He's my age and it's a biography about surfing culture and community that I can relate to. Caitlan Charles

ANNETTE SCHOFIELD, Grafton: Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone. I had teenage kids and I loved reading it to them and I got some enjoyment out of the book. Caitlan Charles