22°
News

What does your favourite book mean to you?

Caitlan Charles | 25th May 2017 5:00 AM
Maryborough Lifeline hosted their annual bookfest, offering a warehouse full of goods
Maryborough Lifeline hosted their annual bookfest, offering a warehouse full of goods Valerie Horton

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SOMETIMES it can be difficult to decide on a favourite book, but there is usually one that leaves an imprint on you.

For me, that book was Nineteen Minutes by Jodi Picoult.

No, you might say that that's like picking a Bryce Courtney book as your favourite, but when I was 16, reading about the long list of things you can do in 19 minutes, including shooting up a school, it stuck with me.

Jodi has a way of pulling you through a story that can be twisted and disturbing, but at the same time, showing you every aspect of the same story.

If you ask my sister this question, she will immediately respond with Harry Potter and the... insert here whatever one in the series she most recently read. That's because Harry Potter was a huge thing for her as a teenager.

While I had the first book in the series read to me, she was able to experience the magic of the Harry Potter series from start to finish.

For me, Nineteen Minutes was about learning to understand all sides of the story and making sure you consider the reasons that led someone to do something.

Now, if you think about the actual content of Nineteen Minutes, in which about a school shooting, there is absolutely nothing ok about that.

But it also explores how important it is to tell the truth because your actions have impacts on other people.

That's an important lesson for any teenager.

This week is National Library and Information Week and some of the staff at Clarence Regional Library shared their favourite books.

 

MARY WILLIAMS, Eatonsville: Barbarian Days, a Surfing Life by William Finnegan. He's my age and it's a biography about surfing culture and community that I can relate to.
MARY WILLIAMS, Eatonsville: Barbarian Days, a Surfing Life by William Finnegan. He's my age and it's a biography about surfing culture and community that I can relate to. Caitlan Charles

 

 

ANNETTE SCHOFIELD, Grafton: Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone. I had teenage kids and I loved reading it to them and I got some enjoyment out of the book.
ANNETTE SCHOFIELD, Grafton: Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone. I had teenage kids and I loved reading it to them and I got some enjoyment out of the book. Caitlan Charles

 

 

MONIQUE BUCHBACH, Coffs Harbour: 22 craft projects that give old books new life by Lisa Occhipinti. I love books as an object, I wouldn't call myself an avid reader, but I'm intrigued by them as a structural object. I like doing book art and craft.
MONIQUE BUCHBACH, Coffs Harbour: 22 craft projects that give old books new life by Lisa Occhipinti. I love books as an object, I wouldn't call myself an avid reader, but I'm intrigued by them as a structural object. I like doing book art and craft. Caitlan Charles
Grafton Daily Examiner
Teen injured after being struck by a car

Teen injured after being struck by a car

EMERGENCY services responded to a busy intersection in Grafton this afternoon after a teenager was struck by a vehicle.

Safety audit closes Maclean Hospital helipad

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter waits at Maclean Hospital.Photo: Adam Hourigan/The Daily Examiner

Temporary landing site to be used 12km from hospital

6 hospitality jobs in the Clarence Valley

Need a job in the food industry?

Get in the kitchen

Poll shows low levels of child flu vaccination

Dr Nicholas Cooper from the Grafton GP Super Clinic is encouraging more childhood flu vaccinations.

Only 30% of parents plan to give kids flu shot

Local Partners

Lawrence Hall's 125th birthday

Hall still a focal point for the community

What does your favourite book mean to you?

Maryborough Lifeline hosted their annual bookfest, offering a warehouse full of goods

What is your favourite book?

Hemingway unearth another dimension to Yamba stage

UNIQUE SOUND: Hemingway will be at Yamba's Pacific Hotel next Saturday night.

Brothers' "do or die” pact to make a career out of the music

Father Riley's message for Reconciliation Week

A supplied photo made available Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2009 of Bill Onus, President of the Victorian Aborigines' Advancement League (right), participating as the only Aboriginal in the march for Aboriginal Rights referendum on May 29, 1967. The photo is part of 'From Little Things Big Things Grow', an exhibition on indigenous rights which opens at the National Gallery of Australia today. (AAP Image/National Library of Australia) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

National Reconciliation Week to be held from May 27 to June 3

Come one and all to celebrate 40 years

Maclean High School's Class of 1977 is holding its 40-year reunion on the October long weekend.

Were you in Maclean High School's Class of '77?

Rebel Wilson says she didn’t have to lie to make it

I’M not glamorous, but that doesn’t make me a liar: that’s the message from Rebel Wilson on her second day in the witness box.

All bets on Judah to win battle to become the Voice

Judah Kelly from The Voice.

Judah Kelly is the clear favourite to win the competition.

Kim Kardashian slammed over Manchester tribute

Kim Kardashian's tribute to Manchester didn't go down well

Top Gun 2 movie is happening, Tom Cruise confirms

Tom Cruise in a scene from the movie Top Gun.

TOM Cruise delights fans with announcement on Sunrise.

The first Baywatch movie reviews are in

From left, Jon Bass, Alex Daddario, Zac Efron, Dwayne Johnson, Kelly Rohrbach, and Ilfenesh Hadera in a scene from the movie Baywatch.

Critics were less than impressed.

Boyfriend loses it over sex lie

Stacey Louise’s sex lie destroys her relationship.

SEVEN Year Switch’s Stacey told a fib about her sex life.

Why Crowe’s thankful for those ‘bulls**t’ rumours

Russell Crowe and Terri Irwin in 2007.

Crowe and Terri Irwin have been dodging dating rumours for years now

Gorgeous Family Home in Heart of Westlawn

313 Powell Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 2 4 $385,000

Looking to upsize? Look no further than this gorgeous four bedroom, two bathroom, two kitchen, four garage solid brick home with a massive in ground pool in the...

Down the Country Road

186 Whiteman Creek Road, Whiteman Creek 2460

Rural 2 1 5 $399,000

You follow a quiet country road through rural landscape where kangaroos come to graze & birds sing in the trees, a sense of peace and relaxation will take over and...

Built To Last With Room To Move

105 Golf Links Rd, Woodford Island 2463

House 3 2 3 $699,000

105 Golf Links Road is a cut above the rest. It is comprised of a substantial 4 bedroom, double brick home, an 8 metre pool, and 8,640m2 of land with the...

The Natural Paradise that is Secret Hollow

Lot 11 Old Murrayville Road, Ashby Heights 2463

House 2 1 2 $450,000

This 47 acre property affectionately known by the owners as Secret Hollow offers such privacy it has to be seen to be believed. As you cruise through the...

Prime Position in Heart of CBD

2/39 Mary Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 1 1 AUCTION

Perfectly poised within walking distance to all amenities and providing ease of maintenance, 2/39 Mary Street is sure to stir interest from the market. Comprised...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

Room For The Entire Family

9 Potaroo Place, Townsend 2463

House 4 4 4 $458,500

Are you looking for a large family home that will accommodate the whole family? Look no further. Located in one of the most desirable, family friendly cul-de-sacs...

Picture Perfect

55 Tallowood Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 1 3 $345,000

Enjoying a commanding elevated position in a neighbourhood known for its family friendly atmosphere, this quality 4 bedroom home is sure to meet all your...

Gorgeous Lifestyle

142 Fortis Drive, The Pinnacles 2460

House 5 3 4 $499,000

Nestled at the end of a quiet cu-de-sac and set upon just over 110 Acres of picturesque country side is this gorgeous family lifestyle property. Our vendors are...

Enjoy the Good Life

71 Butterfactory Lane, Alumy Creek 2460

Rural 4 2 2 AUCTION

Ford & Dougherty Property are proud to present to market this unique property, expansive in size and superb in quality to be sold on or before auction on Saturday...

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

REVEALED: Where it's cheaper to pay off a mortgage than rent

6/190 Ewing Rd, Woodridge, is listed for offers $215,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Brisbane suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!