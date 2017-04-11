What to expect from the weather gods this Easter

A stunning sunset graced the skies above the Clarence River at Ferry Park, Maclean on Sunday, 9th April, 2017.

GOODBYE summer. The season has turned and autumn is well and truly upon us.

Residents throughout the Clarence Valley awoke to a rude shock this morning as temperatures plummeted well below the previous coldest minimums of 2017.

"This is due to the cold air travelling behind a large cold front which passed over Victoria and New South Wales on Sunday," Weatherzone meteorologist Kim Westcott said.

"It's our first decent cold front to come through so far this year. It is fairly normal at this time of year, but the first one is always a bit of a surprise, when you know that summer's nearly over and the heat is done and dusted."

On the back of two flood events in March, the region has experienced comparatively stable weather throughout April so far, with temperatures in Grafton generally ranging between a overnight minimum of 14 degrees and maximum around 24 during the day. The previous coldest recorded temperature of 2017 was 13.6 degrees last Thursday.

However, the mercury at Grafton Ag station dipped below 11 degrees for two hours between 5am and 7am this morning, with 10.5 the lowest recorded temperature, which is four below average for April. Across the valley, Grafton Airport recorded just eight degrees.

Yamba also experienced its coldest morning of 12.7, almost four degrees cooler than any other day this year.

It approached sub-zero temperatures in the Northern Tablelands, with Glen Innes shivering to the tune of 1.7 degrees at 5.50am this morning. The town's previous coldest day of 2017 was five degrees on March 11.

The same cold front system delivered the first dustings of snow to the Australian Alps on Sunday night, with temperatures dropping to minus two and 15cm of snow falling at Perisher Valley.

However, for those planning a family camping trip this Easter, there's no need to fret. The cold mornings are not sticking around, and will stay away for the duration of the long weekend.

"The good news is if you're not a fan of the cold mornings we'll see the mornings become a little warmer over the next two or three days, and the day time temperatures will not be too affected."

You couldn't plan a better forecast for Easter if you tried. Today's maximum in Grafton is expected to reach 26 degrees, which will remain steady through to Sunday. Increased cloud cover will see minimums return to 16 and 17 on Wednesday and Thursday, and down to a fresh 13 degrees on Good Friday, Saturday and Easter Sunday.

Things will heat up again briefly on Monday with a maximum forecast of 28 degrees.