COVID-19: How rules easing will affect Clarence businesses

Toast Espresso co-owner Judy Hackett with crew members Tanisha and Alivia. The café will continue to operate as takeaway only despite dining in rules being slightly relaxed from Friday.

Toast Espresso co-owner Judy Hackett with crew members Tanisha and Alivia. The café will continue to operate as takeaway only despite dining in rules being slightly relaxed from Friday.

THE state will move forward with its careful relationship with COVID-19 on Friday as the NSW Government eases restrictions that will allow more businesses to open up, more people to stay in work and, the cherry on top, more personal freedoms.

This will include eateries offering seating for up to 10 patrons at any one time and playgrounds and public pools being open to the public again.

But with all changes afoot it's a case of proceed with caution within safety guidelines.

The government is also encouraging everyone in the community to get tested (even if you only have mild symptoms). It will be closely monitoring COVID-19 rates, especially community transmissions, and use this initial relaxing of the rules to guide it as to further easing of restrictions.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis is looking forward to moving into the next phase of returning to more sociable times but reinforced the need to stay across basic behavioural requirements.

"Even though we're coming into winter it will feel like we're coming out of hibernation because of the long lockdown,'' Mr Gulaptis said.

"It will be great to smell the flowers and connect with family and friends again but we must still remain vigilant and maintain social (physical) distancing and hygiene standards."

Avoiding the real risk of a second wave of the virus is foremost in his mind.

"We have done a great job in containing the spread of the virus so enjoy your freedom but remember to be sensible or we can easily slip back and allow the virus to run rampant through our communities. Like everybody else, I can't do another stretch in the pen, even in minimum security," he joked.

After assessing National Cabinet's new framework, the NSW Government will introduce the following restriction changes tomorrow within the physical distancing guidelines of staying more than 1.5 metres apart:

• Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed.

• Cafes and restaurants can seat up to 10 patrons at any one time.

• People can have up to five visitors to a household at any one time.

• Weddings can have up to 10 guests and indoor funerals up to 20 mourners. Outdoor funerals can have up to 30 people.

• Religious gatherings/places of worship up to 10 worshippers.

• People are allowed to use outdoor equipment with caution and outdoor pools can open with restrictions.

• Restrictions around regional holidays and other activities will remain in place.

Grafton Shoppingworld's cafes are gearing up for the new rules with several food outlets reopening within the 10-seating arrangement guideline.

The centre's marketing manager Chrystal Davies confirmed these included cafes in the centre, the link and the outdoor courtyard precinct "but the seating arrangements may vary from store to store".

Gym Beans owner Sheree Cordell with Grafton Shoppingworld assistant marketing manager Lauren Duguid. Gym Beans and Ms Cordell's other business 1851 Espresso Bar will reopen on Friday with the approved seating regulations which means up to 10 people can dine-in at once.

Ms Davies said the centre's internal food court will continue trading as takeaway only service.

The general seating area will remain closed. Ms Davies said various speciality and variety stores that were closed will be reopening but operating hours will be variable. "Our hair salons Just Cuts and Red Hot Hair are also back operating."

Popular Prince St cafe Toast Espresso will be taking a different tack despite the relaxing of the rules tomorrow.

Co-owner Judy Hackett said they would not be rushing back to business as usual.

"What we are doing now (with takeaway only) feels safe for everyone involved and is working for us," Mrs Hackett said.

She said the industry body Restaurant and Catering Association put out a best practice document which they will be further discussing to see what they can implement.

"The loosening of restrictions will need to fit into our business vision of looking after our Toast community including staff, suppliers and customers. We don't want to put anyone at undue risk."

Mrs Hackett said the JobKeeper assistance had been a game changer for the business during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Without it, it would have been impossible to keep paying our 22 employees."

She said the other upside to financial support from the government was that it also enabled their business to keep trading and purchasing products from their regular suppliers "who have been suffering as well".

"Being able to support them and keeping up to date with invoices is important for them and us."

Thinking creatively has also helped the cafe through these difficult times.

"We haven't cooked a breakfast here for many weeks but we have been developing new products on the fly that people can heat and eat at home for dinner,'' Mrs Hackett said. "We are also working behind the scenes on building stronger business systems for when we reopen properly.

"We have been really happy with how our customers have been social distancing and our tuckshop style has provided a safe experience for them. We feel we will recover because we've been able to be flexible and creative and had the support of the team."

That confidence extends to supporting future events like the Jacaranda Festival this year by sponsoring a queen candidate.

"Time will tell how our town fares with the infrastructure projects finishing up and the highway being diverted away. The necessity of COVID-19 business pivoting may make us more resilient to face the other changes ahead."

GRAFTON GUIDE TO TRADERS

Grafton Shoppingworld

Food outlets open for takeaway and some with limited seating

• Clarence Coast Fresh Seafood

• Fung Tian Asian

• Gloria Jeans Coffees

• Gym Beans Espresso Bar

• Healthy Habits

• Rainbow Delights

• Simpli Sushi

• Sun Japanese

• Teppanmate

• Thai Palace

• 1851 Espresso Bar & cafe

• Burrito Bar

• QFF Espresso

• The Coffee Club

Grafton Chamber of Commerce

Members open and operating. Trading details may vary as laws are relaxed.

• The Book Warehouse

• Harveys Jewellers Grafton

• James & Dare Creative

• Skye Park Pet Resort & Day Spa

• Summerland

• Hybrid Fitness

• KylieSwift@realty

• Sweet Sisters Boutique

• Grafton mall butchery

• Grafton Jungle Gym & Cafe

• Jetts

• Lasting Impressions

• Allison Whaites Estate Agent

• Toast Espresso

• Gloria Jeans Coffee

• Rainbow Delights

• Bent St Top Shop

• DEOSA Wholefoods

• LV Hair

• Cuts on Fitzroy

• Flame Trees

• Purple Haze - offering delivery

• Teppanmate & The Burrito Bar - now delivering

• Village Green - Online ordering available

• The Hidden Gem Restaurant

• Thai Palace Restaurant

• Clarence Kitchen Collective South Grafton

• Farmer Lous

• I Scream

• Causleys Fresh

• Big River Pizza

• Northland Coach & Travel

• Grafton Lotto Plus

• Grafton Sheet Metal

• Simon Hughes Photography

• PoolWorks

• ESP

• J Notaras & Sons

• Carole Bryant, Naturopath

• South Grafton News and Gifts

• CHS Training

• ETC Employment & Training

• Colour Works

• Cold Stream Gallery

• Parish Office

• Clarence Family Daycare

• Sports Power

• Elders Home Loans

• Nextra Grafton Shoppingworld

(Businesses listed supplied by Grafton Shoppingworld and Grafton Chamber of Commerce)