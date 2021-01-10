What got the Clarence talking this week?

social media lit up when The Daily Examiner shared this incredible close encounter between holiday makers and a large kangaroo taking at a dip at Lake Arragan near Brooms Head.

EVERY week The Daily Examiner asks readers to share their thoughts on what made them happy and what got under their skin in the local community. Here are the top comments from Wednesday, January 6:

Luke Pender: THUMBS UP for the proposed national anthem change. It's about time Indigenous Australians got included and recognised and given a fair go. Related: Historic change to Australia's national anthem\

Tammy Shorn Kippax: THUMBS DOWN to more stores closing down at Shoppo. They say shop in your home town, bit hard when stores like Autograph, Crossroads, Katies etc are being forced closed. I'm not the only one seriously peeved at this. Oh well back to driving to Coffs to shop.

In the four days since the post, it has reached an incredible audience reach of 317,600 thousand people, with the viewed by 146,300 people, 7000 reactions and 1600 shares.

Gwen Wallis: This is one of the reasons I love Australia.

Anne Pickering: Only in Australia!

Rodney Long: Not something you see every day.

Shannon Troy Ceiley: I've never seen a kangaroo at the beach swimming. That's a first.

Sam Lees: This is common at Lake Arragan. I have seen roos in the surf also.

Amiria Takarangi: The kangaroos swim across Sandon River south of Brooms all the time.

Clare Gray: They feel the heat and do like to cool off. He'd be very clean - salt bath. He's a lucky one.

Tracey Grealy: Helps get rid of the ticks and fleas. Lots of animals do it.

Herbert Thomas: See what happens when you don't try to be smart. When you leave them alone to do their own thing they won't bother you. I hope a lot of people learn from that video.