What got the Clarence talking this week?

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
6th Dec 2020 4:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EVERY week The Daily Examiner asks readers to share their thoughts on what made them happy and what got under their skin in the local community. Here are the comments from Wednesday, December 2:

Steph Gibbins: THUMBS DOWN to Telstra and their appalling lack of customer service. In the good old days you could just phone them and talk to someone.

Charmaine Patricia Watters: A big thumbs up to Peter Cahill Plumbing for listening to my concerns regarding my dangerously overheating hot water system, diagnosing the problem on the phone then sending an electrician quickly to replace the faulty thermostat, then coming around ASAP that day to replace the safety valve. Thank you to both the electrician (I wish I had gotten your name) and Peter Cahill Plumbing for coming out so promptly, much appreciated.

Ripley Winchester: THUMBS UP to Ned and his wife who helped my friend out of a sticky situation (breaking down on the bridge) this week. Not only did Ned help push the car all the way over the bridge, he then took my mate to get fuel and got us back on the road. It interrupted their trip to Dorrigo, and we are blown away by their awesome kindness and willingness to help. Thanks Ned

Janine McCann: THUMBS UP to the employees at the Grafton Post Office who have been very helpful with my packages lately.

Liesa Thompson: THUMBS UP to the lovely lady/owner at the Coffee Club Grafton that nursed/cuddled my little granddaughter as she was unsettled when our lunch was served enabling us to enjoy our beautiful lunch. Your kindness is appreciated.

Carina Cary: THUMBS DOWN to the people that leave their rubbish and broken glass bottles by the river.

Grafton Daily Examiner

