What got the Clarence talking this week?

EVERY week The Daily Examiner asks readers to share their thoughts on what made them happy and what got under their skin in the local community. Here are the top comments from Wednesday, January 13:

Steph Gibbins: THUMBS DOWN to the colony of flying foxes in residential South Grafton. The stench is horrendous. Making it necessary to keep windows and doors closed at dusk and dawn.

Rebecca Dennis: A big THUMBS DOWN to our dirty main street. The amount of leaves and rubbish lying on the foot path in Prince St is disgusting. What must visitors to our beautiful city think.

Luci Fysh: THUMBS DOWN to not taking our green bin as it was too heavy? And it was just all green waste … maybe get a truck that can do the job.

Kathleen MC: THUMBS UP to the very friendly ladies at the Op Shop in Skinner St South Grafton.

Leisa Moar: THUMBS UP to the beautiful January days. May they continue into February.

Debbie Connor: THUMBS DOWN to neighbours who can never seem to hear their dogs constantly barking or jumping up at the fence barking when you walk outside.

Rebecca Murphy: THUMBS DOWN to the overnight campervans who are taking up a lot of carparking available for people with dogs at Dolphin carpark Yamba.

Julie White: THUMBS DOWN to the March flies in January

Margaret Collingburn: THUMBS UP to Skye Coffee Lounge in Maclean for good old fashioned table service with a smile. Great menu. Tasty food and great coffee and massive milkshakes.

Tania Clark: THUMBS UP to the wonderful service by the cheerful ladies at Clarence Valley Office Supplies

Jack Carey Genet: THUMBS DOWN to Clarence Valley Council for the state that Tyson Rd is in. Semi trailers use it every day, there’s so many pot holes and poor road surface but they can tar and seal around the CVC depot

Be Lloyd: THUMBS UP to the lovely shop assistants at Cotton On who went out of their way to help a lady in a wheelchair find some clothes for her daughters

Jim Johnson: THUMBS DOWN to the appalling condition of the entry to the southern end of Maclean. Grass higher than the guide posts and was in this condition well before Christmas.