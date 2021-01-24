What got the Clarence talking this week?

Every week The Daily Examiner asks readers to share their thoughts on what made them happy and what got under their skin in the local community. Here are the top comments from Wednesday, January 20:

Mahcherie Wood: Big THUMBS DOWN to the council I thought we were a tidy town. The streets are scattered with leaves and they are slippery.

Di Leask: THUMBS UP to the CVC gardening/green spaces crew for the way the gardens in Prince St and Market Square are looking. Magnificent floral displays. Well done.

Paul Child: THUMBS DOWN to council why reseal Armidale Rd in town it wasn’t bad there are roads that need it more.

Krystal Brown: Thumbs up to Veronica Balsamello. What an absolutely beautiful lady n she has such a wonderful son!!! Raising money for a much needed family.

Selling cupcakes and a dog wash day on January 30. All money will go to Riley and his family!!! Just wonderful!

Kathy Shannon: THUMBS DOWN to the decrepit building that was the old Esso Service Station. Been disgusting for years now. Council say they can’t do anything as it’s privately owned. Who paid for the ridiculous banners that were put up (maybe our rates) that are now rotting on the ground? Surely it’s not only that it looks disgusting but it must be a safety issue. Why would visitors that come off the new highway explore Grafton when this is the welcome they get.

Debbie Connor: THUMBS DOWN to the idiots who think it’s funny to set off fireworks in the early hours of the morning. Seems to be a regular occurrence.

Sue Robson: THUMBS UP to the gentleman who mowed along Lawrence Rd, great job done even the small fiddly bits. Thank you

Debbie Billing: THUMBS UP to Frecks Bakery. They went all out, when I requested a half and half cake, at such short notice. They decorated it and offered to write a message on it, for my Mum. Thank you Frecks Bakery! Mum was stoked, as was my Dad. Half caramel and half chocolate rule! Cheers

Leslie Smith: THUMBS DOWN to the Grafton city council for not mowing Armidale St lawn near the BUS STOP it’s getting knee high

Alana Kenny: THUMBS UP to Veronica Balsamello and her son Aidan for supporting another local family during a difficult time with their cupcake fundraiser. Especially when their own family is going through a difficult time also. Such big hearts!!!! Also everyone that has purchased some cupcakes or made a donation.

Joy Nagle: THUMBS UP to the day surgery staff at GBH, they were so good and caring. Thank you all so much.

Danny Loyden: THUMBS UP to everyone who knows how to indicate at roundabouts, thumbs up to everyone else who has a go.

Maxine Blanchard: THUMBS UP to Minnie Mart ladies in Prince St, the shop’s looking so clean and great lately.

Francesca Williams: THUMBS UP to Cam and the Team at Grafton Toyota! You guys rock

Sue Noddy: THUMBS UP to the young woman in the Doughnut shop in Shoppingworld, the most beautiful smile I have seen for a long time and a lovely attitude. Don’t know her name but she has black hair and huge smile and her attitude will put me back at that shop.

Kylee Hendley Rourke: THUMBS DOWN to Telstra. Day five of outage and they still can’t tell me when it will be fixed.

Dazza Duroux: THUMBS UP to the CRCA team of the week. Always sparks up a bit of debate in our cricket team chat. Looking forward to seeing the series continued

Kathleen Rolls: THUMBS UP to the lady that went and got help on Monday at Shoppingworld

Thomas Small: THUMBS DOWN to everyone around town who thinks they don’t need to stop at stop signs!

Sharn Domatas: THUMBS UP to all the locals throwing compliments at strangers, we need more positivity and less hate in this town