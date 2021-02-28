See what got the Clarence talking this week in Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down!

Every week The Daily Examiner asks readers to share their thoughts on what made them smile and what got under their skin in the local community. Here are the top comments from Friday, February 26:

Mary Anne Buckler: THUMBS DOWN to the amount of people who put their bins right on the edge of the road. In some streets it make it difficult for cars to pass each other let alone any larger vehicles. Put them back a foot or so. The arm of the truck will still reach them. It can extend out quite some distance.



Steph Tranter: THUMBS UP to news being back on Facebook! And THUMBS DOWN to these smelly horrendous bats! Something needs to be done because every time I drive from my house in Townsend to Maclean not only am I greeted by a disgusting smell I’m also greeted by a disgusting sight as well and it’s sad to see the destruction they have caused.

Naomi Hedges: THUMBS UP to the Skinner Street BP petrol station. Love their good old fashioned service.

Rick Murray: THUMBS DOWN to people driving much too fast on the Wooli road in the hour before dawn! There’s a sign asking people to slow down because coastal emus have been sighted but that didn’t stop people speeding including one towing a large boat at over 100km/h.

Krystal Brown: THUMBS UP To Veronica Balsamello for just being bloody awesome! Organised a fundraiser for a few families now. Well done Aiden! Well done community! You all rock!

Cheryl Barnes: THUMBS UP to all Jacaranda Committee members. May we have a great safe festival this year.

Paul Hewitt: THUMBS DOWN to all the people who NOT put their lights on in heavy rain

Narelle Lampe: THUMBS DOWN to people continuing to smoke at the pick up zone out the front of Shoppingworld. It is clearly marked as a no smoking zone, some people have respiratory problems and cannot tolerate smoke – you should be able to get a taxi or community transport without dealing with smoke.

Patricia Knight: THUMBS DOWN to the bats in Ulmarra Park they have taken it over.

Darryl Stokes: THUMBS UP to the judges that rejected the appeal of Adrian Attwater over Lynette Daley’s death, great to hear. Thumbs down to the stinking bats in Maclean

Mark Napier Harris: THUMBS UP to the media Facebook ban

Carole Lancaster: Good to see THUMBS UP on Facebook again, a good read

Brooke Haynes: THUMBS DOWN to all the people who still drive around texting!

Jake Elward: THUMBS UP to Billy Kerr for giving mullet haircuts to the gents and ladies at Grafton age care homes. They loved it and had a great time

Damian Croskell: THUMBS UP to it being flooded and having a day off and paid for it

Kyle Nate: THUMBS DOWN to seeing Thumbs Up Thumbs Down posts from The Daily Examiner again

