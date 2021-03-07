What got the Clarence talking this week?

See what got the Clarence Valley talking in Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

See what got the Clarence Valley talking in Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Every week The Daily Examiner asks readers to share their thoughts on what made them smile and what got under their skin in the local community. Here are the top comments from Wednesday, March 3:

Louise Sheehan: THUMBS DOWN to the poorly maintained roadsides in Maclean on both northern and southern entrances. If council cannot keep up with maintenance during summer, please employ contractors. And who is responsible for the land opposite the fish coop? The timber in the car park has metal spikes poking out and is an accident waiting to happen, the grass is overgrown and there is no room to walk in sections between parked vehicles and the shrubs. This could be such a lovely place for visitors and families and it is an absolute eyesore at present.

>>> RELATED: Why your road hasn’t been mowed yet

Matt Mclennan: THUMBS DOWN to the civil department of the council, can you please do away with the street sweeper contractors and buy back our own so then maybe we can keep the Main Street of Grafton tidy? Very disappointing considering Grafton is the biggest city in the Clarence Valley, should be squeaky clean. It’s supposed to be swept every two weeks, it should be done twice a week, looks like it hasn’t been done for well over 12 months. I work in the main street and myself nor anybody that I have spoken to can remember the last time we’ve seen a machine cleaning the main street or evidence that it had been cleaned.

KT Marie: A huge THUMBS DOWN to the road works out near Six Mile Lane. I travel that road daily to work. Seriously they are taking forever to fix that piece of road and I’ve now got a stone chip and a huge crack in my windscreen that I’ll have to pay to replace. I’m not impressed.

>>> RELATED: Potholes and frustration grows along Four Mile Lane

Lee Munns: THUMBS DOWN to the poorly maintained Armidale Rd from McPhersons Crossing Rd to the Lawn Cemetery. I hit one of those massive potholes on the weekend in the pouring rain and almost ended up in China. As of Monday every car was focused on dodging the pretty pink circles playing pothole hopscotch that they were not looking at oncoming traffic playing it‘s own game of hopscotch. Accident waiting to happen. Ps. I am hoping that the council have at least attempted to do patch jobs over the last few days.

Roslyn Gray: THUMBS DOWN to a large 4x4 and a small white car, driven by a red P-plater, racing each other out towards Seelands a couple of weeks ago around a long sweeping left hand bend, totally oblivious to me in a blue Territory. The 4x4 made it around the bend, just! The smaller white car on red P’s ended up fully on wrong side of road heading for a head on with blue Territory. Luckily Territory foreseen accident waiting to happen got off on the grass in nick of time. Small car didn’t stop, didn’t see, didn’t care! THUMBS DOWN to people on full licences who still can’t park straight in car parks/shopping centres!

Tracey Kelly: How about a big THUMBS DOWN for council not maintaining our Trenayr Rd, bloody disgraceful shape our road and we have all contacted them to get it fixed.

Linda Stevens: Biggest THUMBS UP to ambos Chris, Mark and Chris for their amazing care of our mum early hours of Monday morning and transport to Coffs for specialist treatment. Without their quick thinking and professional judgment she may not be with us today.

Jan Lees: THUMBS UP to organisers, workshop people, music and food and drink stalls and artists who turned up for ArtJam on Saturday. Unfortunately rain spoiled it a bit but hopefully next one will be dry.



Rayleen Mills: A huge THUMBS UP to the Beau & Bear cafe for opening up for a special order for five tired teachers who needed caffeine.

Rick Murray: THUMBS DOWN to Grafton Shoppingworld for failing to enforce the no smoking rule along front of the centre!

Diane Broomhall: THUMBS DOWN to those who laugh at others misfortune, shame on you.

Sue Noddy: THUMBS UP to reception staff at Grafton Medical Centre, especially the young one, always polite helpful.

Jodi Leigh: THUMBS DOWN to adults that ride flat out on the footpaths especially along Pound St. I don’t know how many times I have nearly hit them driving out of my workplace. Who is at fault when I do and either injure or kill them as they do not wear helmets and who pays for car damage because it is going to happen.

Li Tibbett: THUMBS UP to the ED and GBH for the care of my dad last week. He received better care here than in Prince of Wales and I was so proud of our country hospital and all the staff

Richards Gwilym: THUMBS UP to the salvage crews cleaning up the Nana Glen train derailment.

Sophie Wiblen: THUMBS DOWN to the parking limits in the main street. The parking inspector giving out $100 parking tickets to people who are in appointments and supporting the businesses along Prince St.

Sharn Domatas: THUMBS UP to Bacon St vets, Grafton vets. They are just all around amazing!

