What got the Clarence talking this week?

Every week The Daily Examiner asks readers to share their thoughts on what made them smile and what got under their skin in the local community.

Here are the top comments from Wednesday, March 10:

Cameron James: Thumbs are great. They allow us to pick things up and text stuff.... THUMBS UP, once again for the much taken for granted thumbs. #internationalthumbsday

Ali Cat: THUMBS UP to kindness. It doesn't cost anything and can change the world.

Rick Murray: THUMBS UP to all involved in getting the railway line open so quickly after the big derailment at Nana Glen. ARTC, Nana Glen Rural Fire Brigade, Fire & Rescue NSW and so many others. What an exemplary job!

Rebecca Murphy: THUMBS UP to the near completion of the new roundabout on corner of Carrs Drive and Yamba Rd, Yamba.

Tara Madden: THUMBS DOWN to the design of the new roundabout in Yamba. Whoever designed that should be sacked.

Kylie Swift: THUMBS UP to the Grafton Chamber of Commerce and in particular Natasha, Joy and Annmarie for an amazing International Women's Day 'evening'! Bringing women together to support women is always an amazing movement. Thank you to all involved.

Brenda Clarke: THUMBS UP to Kait Maree for all she did to promote local women for International Women's Day and the business who supported the cause - local women's refuge.

Megan Zervos: THUMBS DOWN for the disgusting state of the road to the airport... it's the first part of Grafton that some people see... not a great state.

Bec Naseby Hay: THUMBS DOWN to the Clarence Valley Council. The state of the upper sections of the Clarence Way are in such a bad state. You could lose a small car in the pot holes in the road. They like to say it's due to the current rain we have had, but that is a load of rot as it was bad well before the rain. The Coaldale Road may be bitumen, but it isn't much better. I understand there are many roads in our council area but I have to drive my kids on this road every day to and from the bus.

Julie Watkins-Burke: THUMBS DOWN to CVC for allowing the trees along all the road corridors to grow too large and now they are requiring logging contractors to remove them. The consequences of this neglect reared its ugly head yesterday during a bad storm.

Shawn Purton: Julie Watkins-Burke But if they trim the trees or remove them, they get criticised for doing so by the environmentalists.

Paige Ingram: THUMBS DOWN to the people traveling on Gwydir Highway who continue to throw rubbish out their windows which then ends up out the front of people's houses for them to pick up.

Anita Edsell Moran: THUMBS UP to the lovely couple who picked up our free spirited dog Gypsy and returned her home, after she was found to be playing happily in the middle of the old highway. Very thankful for your kindness.

Beverley Chard-Sheraton: A heartfelt THUMBS UP to the wonderful person who found my purse on Friday and handed it into the police. Your honesty is amazing.

Charmaine Patricia Watters: THUMBS UP to staff at Harvey Norman Grafton for ordering in the very special gift for my daughter's birthday present and getting it on time. It was a few anxious days waiting but they did it and now I have the best gift for the best daughter's birthday.

Kathleen MC: THUMBS DOWN to the group outside of old Coles and in the bus shelter blocking door ways, filthy language and so much loud yelling. Where is management of this centre?

Judith Hancock Gallagher: THUMBS UP to the young tradie who stood up to the group of young boys at Shoppingworld on Monday who were hassling my Down syndrome son in the food court.

Anne Warburton: THUMBS DOWN to the filthy public toilets in Maclean near IGA. Burnt toilet seats and looks like nail polish tipped into the bowls.

Rick Murray: THUMBS DOWN to the people who refuse to sanitise their hands, wipe the trolley or basket handles and do a COVID check-in when shopping at supermarkets. Perhaps they don't realise that it's not mainly for their protection but for the good of everyone else in the community, especially those who touch the goods that they "inspect" and then put back on the shelf. C'mon folks. We need to pull together on this!

Luke Pender: THUMBS UP to the Covid vaccine finally becoming available, and THUMBS UP to the Service NSW Covid Safe check-in. Getting the Covid vaccine when we can and doing the Covid check-in is the least we can do.

Megan Burn: THUMBS DOWN to Covid in general and not being able to get back to the beautiful Clarence!

Krystal Brown: THUMBS DOWN to cancer!

Renee Laforest: THUMBS UP to the guys and gals at the fracture clinic. Thank you for being so amazing with my little Houdini.

Nugget Dwyer: THUMBS UP to all the amazing nurses doctors and staff at Grafton Base Hospital.

Sam Fielden: THUMBS UP for amazing doctors in this world.

Peter Clements: THUMBS DOWN to UnChristian Porter.

Christie Paterson: THUMBS UP to Clarence Valley Anglican School for their fantastic pre-kinder program.

Krystal Brown: Massive THUMBS DOWN to bullies.