What got the Clarence talking this week?

Big THUMBS UP to my mum who reads all my stories religiously.

Every week The Daily Examiner asks readers to share their thoughts on what made them smile and what got under their skin in the local community.

Here are the top comments from Wednesday, March 17:

Matt Henriksen: THUMBS UP to Clarence Valley Council for allowing a beer with a BBQ in McLachlan Park in Maclean.

Darryl Stokes: THUMBS DOWN to greenie Councillor Clancy trying to stop a subdivision going ahead.

Patricia Knight: THUMBS DOWN to the flying foxes in ulmarra they are invading the town.

Doc Bolch: THUMBS DOWN, our road has been like this for months and it's just getting worse.

Doc Bolch is unimpressed with this giant pothole.

Anna Priest: A big THUMBS UP to a lovely mum and daughter who were in Big W yesterday. Her daughter spilt a drink on the floor and my 3-year-old son was concerned.

We stayed for a brief moment and found a staff member to help clean it up and she bought him a choccy on her way out. It was a really kind gesture 💖thank you so much, he's still talking about it.

Tennille Wiblen: THUMBS UP and congratulations to Yamba Tiles & Lighting Network on 25 years of local business!

Jodi Leigh: THUMBS DOWN to the idiot drivers coming out of the Queen/Pound St roundabout everyday. There are heaps of kids along that part of the street and one day you will lose control and hit one. I'm going to start recording you.

Oh and the bloke on his back wheel on the motorbike yesterday afternoon you will come unstuck as well buddy.

Sarah Jayde: THUMBS DOWN to Busways Grafton that nearly cleaned me and my kids up yesterday arvo on the south roundabout coming off the new bridge.