What got the Clarence talking to end 2020

Here are the comments from Wednesday, December 30:

Mark Napier Harris: THUMBS DOWN to the people that dump their household Christmas rubbish in public bins leaving them full for the tourists and people using the public areas.

Sharyn O’Grady: THUMBS DOWN to the amount of people on Facebook wanting to rehome their pets. Get a pet it’s for life.

Kathleen MC: THUMBS DOWN to the condition of the old Grafton bridge, (it) looks appalling from the new bridge

Shirley Goodger: THUMBS UP to our great dual highway now finished going north to Queensland. Over Christmas break no long traffic snarls or traffic queues like the past few years at towns along the old highway. A calm and stress free drive now enjoyable.

Billie Doug Jones: THUMBS DOWN to the tourists travelling to Minnie Water and Wooli and tossing their Maccas or KFC rubbish out along the road.