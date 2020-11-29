What got the Clarence Valley talking this week?

EVERY week The Daily Examiner asks readers to share their thoughts on what made them happy and what got under their skin in the local community. Here are the comments from Wednesday, November 25:

Ashleigh Lobley: THUMBS DOWN to the people not using the set of lights to cross the road under the viaduct in South Grafton.

The other day I had a child fly out onto the road in front of me, I was so close to hitting him but thankfully I slammed on the breaks quick enough.

Paul Hewitt: THUMBS UP Grafton Saw in King St fixed a design problem with my chainsaw quickly and cheaply could have easily kept selling me a faulty part but they fixed it themselves, GREAT job guys

Fiona Geary: THUMBS DOWN to Hungry Jacks running out of glasses

Leslie Smith: THUMBS DOWN to the heat need a cooling change

Glenugie Rural Fire Brigade: Thumbs up to more than 60 firefighters from RFS brigades from across the Clarence Valley and as far away as Coffs for coming so quickly to our aid to fight a horrific fire out near Franklins Rd this week. Glenugie won’t forget you.