What got the Clarence Valley talking this week

Every week The Daily Examiner asks readers to share their thoughts on what made them smile and what got under their skin in the local community. Here are the top comments from Wednesday, January 27:

Leisa Moar: A big THUMBS UP to the young life saver patrolling Yamba Main Beach last week. He appeared to be a one man show and did an excellent job keeping people safe while there was rough conditions.

Tina Vitolins: THUMBS UP to Scott Campbell for his award, well deserved, and THUMBS UP again to all our local firies and a big thank you for keeping us as safe as possible.

Glenys Herd: A big THUMBS DOWN to all the rubbish at the back car park of Coles South Grafton. Apart from all the rubbish left by grubs there is a mountain of leaves that someone will slip on and injure themselves.

Joy Ricketts: A big THUMBS UP to all staff at Grafton Base Hospital for their care and commitment.

Rae-Ann Finlay: THUMBS UP for a relaxing 6 weeks of school holidays!

Laurel Burr: THUMBS UP Townsend op shop, for the variety and quality products, good prices.