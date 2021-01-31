Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Thumbs up thumbs down
Thumbs up thumbs down
Opinion

What got the Clarence Valley talking this week

Bill North
, william.north@news.com.au
31st Jan 2021 4:12 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Every week The Daily Examiner asks readers to share their thoughts on what made them smile and what got under their skin in the local community. Here are the top comments from Wednesday, January 27:

Leisa Moar: A big THUMBS UP to the young life saver patrolling Yamba Main Beach last week. He appeared to be a one man show and did an excellent job keeping people safe while there was rough conditions.

Tina Vitolins: THUMBS UP to Scott Campbell for his award, well deserved, and THUMBS UP again to all our local firies and a big thank you for keeping us as safe as possible.

Related Articles:

Scott’s girls proud to see their hero dad recognised

NYMBOIDA: ‘From then on, it just turned to mayhem’

‘ARE WE DEAD?’: Captain’s terrifying escape from firestorm

Glenys Herd: A big THUMBS DOWN to all the rubbish at the back car park of Coles South Grafton. Apart from all the rubbish left by grubs there is a mountain of leaves that someone will slip on and injure themselves.

Joy Ricketts: A big THUMBS UP to all staff at Grafton Base Hospital for their care and commitment.

Rae-Ann Finlay: THUMBS UP for a relaxing 6 weeks of school holidays!

Laurel Burr: THUMBS UP Townsend op shop, for the variety and quality products, good prices.

facebook opinion grafton base hospital scott campbell thumbs up thumbs down yamba main beach your say
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hogan happy with Queensland border changes

        Premium Content Hogan happy with Queensland border changes

        Politics The Page MP has been a strong advocate for keeping the Queensland border open during the coronavirus pandemic.

        SPIRITUAL MATTERS: Living lessons learnt

        Premium Content SPIRITUAL MATTERS: Living lessons learnt

        Opinion Chris Sparks reminds us that education is more than just learning what you are...

        Daily Catch-Up: January 31, 2021

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: January 31, 2021

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.

        KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK: O’Connell grinds out ton

        Premium Content KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK: O’Connell grinds out ton

        Cricket 47-year-old Noel O’Connell wound back the clock with an energetic century as Coutts...