What got the Clarence Valley talking this week?

What got the Clarence talking in Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down this week.

Every week The Daily Examiner asks readers to share their thoughts on what made them smile and what got under their skin in the local community. Here are the top comments from Wednesday, February 10:

Tracey Kim Wardell: Lavery THUMBS UP to the amazing 'Ric' for years of safe bus driving on one of the worst roads in the valley. Enjoy a retirement free from potholes, tourists, trees over the road, log trucks, floods, bushfire, kangaroos, flat tyres, engine problems and late passengers. We will miss your friendly face. Enjoy the peace of your garden. Thank you from Old GI Rd residents.

Louise Hankinson: I second that! Rick has been driving my kids their whole school life. What a lovely man. Enjoy your retirement.

Brenda Scott: I second this, What a marathon this road can be, I know Ric has been very cautious and I don't blame him. Enjoy your retirement

Rebecca Murphy: Why? Why are people jumping up and down after landfill development is done in West Yamba? Thousands of new residents draining our less than adequate infrastructure. Bit late to whinge when the horse is bolted!

Sharyn Fallon: THUMBS UP to Wicks and Parker new retail shop, well done everyone involved