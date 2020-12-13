What got the people of the Clarence talking this week?

EVERY week The Daily Examiner asks readers to share their thoughts on what made them happy and what got under their skin in the local community. Here are the comments from Wednesday, December 9:

Mary Butler: THUMBS DOWN to the amount of broken glass on our streets. Does the town still have a street sweeping truck? Glass has been in the same places for months

Janine N Greg Barry: THUMBS UP to Clarence Valley Vets' Ray and Vicki Barnett for their compassion while assessing our horse Paddy. Unfortunately Paddy could not be saved, he was 30 years old, a good age for an ex-racehorse

Alan Lollback: Big THUMBS UP to the young bloke who pulled up and helped me get a fallen tree off the road (Wednesday) morning between Grafton and Junction Hill. I'd nearly had it all off but he turned around and got his chainsaw out of the back of his truck and cut the last bigger piece so we could get it away from the edge of the road. Didn't get his name but the homeowner who didn't know the tree had fallen and I appreciated his help. He did say he had just driven overnight to come and see his family. Merry Christmas to him and his family.

Karen Shoebridge: THUMBS UP to the staff at GBH emergency department yesterday for the caring attention given to my husband, everyone from the young woman who greeted us to the wonderful doctor who attended Ron, thank you.

Suzie Eggins: THUMBS UP to Clarence valley council gardens looking beautiful but THUMBS DOWN for lack of Christmas decorations in the area after we all have had an pandemic year! Shame on you!

Marcia Muldoon: THUMBS UP to South Grafton staff at post office very helpful thanks.

Beck Loy: THUMBS UP to the dedication of teachers and staff at South Grafton Public School!

Phil P K Kennedy: THUMBS UP and thanks to the kids from CVAS for decorating the front doors of 2GF and FM104.7 in a Christmas theme