What got people in the Clarence talking this week?

EVERY week The Daily Examiner asks readers to share their thoughts on what made them happy and what got under their skin in the local community.

Here are the comments from Wednesday, December 16:

Ashleigh Lobley: THUMBS UP to the rain, it was much needed!

Sally Benfield: THUMBS DOWN as there has been no easily accessible information on road closures in the Clarence Valley in regards to flooding. Thought this would be spoken of in each local news report on radio or shared on the relevant Facebook pages.

ED'S NOTE: The Daily Examiner takes pride in being able to bring critical information and public service announcements to the community in a timely, accessible fashion. This free article published last Tuesday morning, December 15 listing the latest road closures in the Clarence Valley is an example of such coverage and one of several published during last week's major weather event.

Lyn Perry: THUMBS DOWN Can't read anything or find out what's happening cause you have to subscribe to read. Effing useless.

Samuel MJ Traecey: Lyn people gotta get paid so they have somewhere to live and so they can eat. There's no physical paper anymore, how else are people meant to be employed and make a living, seriously?

Lyn Perry: Samuel MJ Traecey the reason there is no papers to read ie local papers is because of the bureaucrats higher up the chain that are only feathering their own nests. Our local paper was great as it gave us good local news. Now we are left in the dark on local content. People are still employed. Obviously you are one of them.

ED'S NOTE: As far as we know Samuel MJ Traecey is NOT an employee of The Daily Examiner or NewsCorp, and if he were we would suggest he updated his profile picture. But he does raise a valid point. Clarence Valley residents have paid to read The Daily Examiner for 161 years. For whatever reason the printed newspaper format was stopped, our local content continues to be published by hard-working local journalists who live throughout the Clarence Valley, and the medium in which our content can be read is online. To ensure regional journalism remains viable, we expect readers to pay a small fee for the service we provide, which is currently $5 per month for the first 3 months - or the equivalent of a coffee a month. In the meantime, a selection of our best local content can be read in the regional section of the North Coast edition of the Daily Telegraph every Monday to Friday. And of course, there is our daily digital print edition, allowing readers to flick through the pages just as they would a printed edition.

Tania Doyle: THUMBS UP to Grafton Primary and Infants and other clubs/music for holding a much needed fundraiser for the lovely Winters family!

Paula Clausen: THUMBS UP to Brian, the Lilydale bus driver from Busways, for doing a great job for all these years. My kids loved the laughs and hope you enjoy your sleep ins now.

Lydia Gabanski: A huge THUMBS UP to all the teachers and team at South Grafton High School, for all the amazing support and care for our kids during this unprecedented school year. Enjoy your much deserved holiday break!

Chrissy Louise: THUMBS UP to Westlawn Public School for all of their efforts throughout the year. Amazing school and beautiful staff, thank you.

Jodi Leigh: THUMBS UP to Mr (Luke) Stanford of Grafton Public School. Brock has enjoyed being in your class this year (apart from rona time) and was very emotional today saying he will miss you.

Rae-Ann Finlay: THUMBS UP for all the schools posting their Yr 6 farewell celebrations. No matter how many students, 2 or 100+, looks like a lot fun and enjoyment was had!

Rae-Ann Finlay: THUMBS UP to school holidays. Thanks teachers, enjoy your break over Christmas and the New Year.

Brandon Honeybrook: THUMBS DOWN to the people recording an incident at the Clocktower Hotel instead of helping the guy out. Shit go!

Alison Caller: THUMBS DOWN Carrs Drive roundabout Yamba. Absolute shocker, CVC fail!!!!

Kerry Harman: THUMBS UP whoever built the highway from Grafton to QLD.

Laurin McRae: Two big fat THUMBS UP to Craig Mcdonald and team from Grafton Toyota, squeezed my car in to be fixed, kept informed on parts and cost, had it back by the end of the day, washed, inside cleaned and vacuumed, and everything fixed to perfection.

Dianne Balderston: Big THUMBS UP to John Williams Optometrist and his wonderful staff. I've had a few issues with my eyes and was worried. I called in just for advice, John and his staff seen to me straight away, did test and reassure that everything was ok, very professional and very lovely people. Thank you.

Leslie Smith: A big THUMBS UP to the ISS Facility Services. Cleaners in the Clarence Valley of Grafton doing a great job. See ya in 2021.

Jo Houghton: Huge THUMBS UP to all the midwifes at Grafton Base Hospital!

What an amazing team.

Wayne McLennan: A huge THUMBS UP to all the retail, medical and hospitality workers that have kept going through Covid-19 with a smile on their face... we applaud your bravery and good deeds.

Sharn Domatas: THUMBS UP to all the emergency services risking their lives to keep other safe.

Darryl Stokes: THUMBS DOWN to greenie councillor Greg Clancy trying to stop the manufactured home village at Woombah. Probably wants the trees for his flying foxes.

Anne Warburton: THUMBS DOWN to the lady who left a small child in the car while she popped into Best and Less. Had you been any longer police would have been involved. Lucky it was cool and a bit of rain, we waited 10 minutes.

JacQui Lancaster: THUMBS DOWN to people who don't return their trolleys in shopping car parks. Mums or dads with kids in car I understand, senior or handicapped I understand. Able-bodied? C'mon people, it's only good manners.

Tracy Pearce-Cornell: JacQui Lancaster pet hate of mine. It takes 2 mins, but they would be the first to complain if a trolley hit their car.

Sue Toms: THUMBS DOWN to the idiots who don't pay attention to the give way signs or going too fast under Shoppo.

Lee Devine: THUMBS DOWN to drivers who don't use headlights in poor weather conditions and continue to speed and/or drive recklessly.