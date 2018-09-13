Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Naomi Hewitt
Naomi Hewitt Facebook
Crime

What happened to Naomi?

Caitlan Charles
by and Caitlan Charles
13th Sep 2018 10:32 AM

THE AUSTRALIAN Missing Person's Register is asking anyone for information on the location of Naomi Hewitt to contact police.

The 37-year-old was last seen in Grafton three weeks ago, but her mobile was found last week in a laundromat in Cairns, Queensland.

Her loved ones are concerned for her welfare as Naomi has a medical condition.

She could be frequenting communities who lead alternative lifestyles.

If you see Naomi, please contact Cairns police on 4030 7000 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

cairns clarence valley grafton missing person naomi hewitt nsw queensland
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Coffee and sugar a bitter-sweet winner

    Coffee and sugar a bitter-sweet winner

    Food & Entertainment Brothers join forces to create the perfect blend of coffee and sugar

    • 13th Sep 2018 10:00 AM
    Controversial development gets green light

    premium_icon Controversial development gets green light

    Council News Neighbours say safety still an issue

    Development approved despite concerns

    premium_icon Development approved despite concerns

    Council News It didn’t satisfy requirements, but will still go ahead

    • 13th Sep 2018 10:00 AM

    Local Partners