What happened to this year's Dolphin Awards?

THE NCEIA Dolphin Awards will be held in 2019, although there was no ceremony in 2018.

The North Coast Entertainment Industry Association (NCEIA) was formed in 1991 by a number of enthusiastic musicians with the goal of promoting and celebrating the region's talent.

The organisation aims to bring together and strengthen our region's music community, to encourage developing musicians in this region and to acknowledge this area's talent at the NCEIA Dolphin Music Awards every year.

NCEIA's vice president and awards organiser Mariska Pinkerton said the 2019 ceremony will include both years.

"2017 saw a record number of attendees with over three hundred people at the NCEIA Dolphin Music Awards night," she said.

"With team members in flood recovery during 2018, the awards have been held over to 2019 when we will hold the 2018-2019 NCEIA Dolphin Music Awards."

Goonellabah teen Lucinda Gray won the Female Vocal award at the NCEIA Dolphin Awards 2015. Karin von Behrens

Mrs Pinkerton said entries will open in the first half of 2019.

"(There will be) plenty of time allocated for our esteemed musicians to enter their songs of which we are eagerly awaiting to hear," she said.

She also said there will be a new and improved NCEIA website in the new year.

Ms Pinkerton highlighted the importance of the NCEIA Dolphin Awards.

"The team have been chuffed to see that musicians that have either entered in the past or have played on the NCEIA stage have received radio air play world wide," she said.

"Luna Loop and others having performed at festivals around the world, and 2018 saw Brendan Smoother charting at number one on the Australian country charts.

"Local musicians have been played on Triple J with Louie and Patrick from Parcels having played for us early in their career, and the Swamp Stompers, Seavera and Nocturnal Tapes all having air time on Triple J as well.

"Then there are musicians like Fred Cole having great success with their music on the web.

"The talent in this area is so prolific that we can not keep track of the progress of all but we are very proud of the regions musicians and look forward to a bumper year of music in 2019."

For details visit nceia.org.au.