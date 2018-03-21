What is on Jackson Hartley from Nymboida Public Schools mind

If you could ask a genie one wish what would it be?

For more wishes. So that I can wish for more wishes with those wishes.

If you could be anything when you grow up what would it be?

I would like to be a magician. Because I like bringing joy to people's lives and make people think twice about what is real.

What is the best part about school?

I really like being able to meet new friends.

Are you scared of anything?

Well, hmm that's a hard one. Something I'm scared of is that I am not able to think of anything I'm scared of.

What do you do on the weekends?

Chill out and play video games. Well I like Pokemon Overwatch, classic Minecraft and old Awake games.

What is your favourite book?

Hmm. It's called The Death Cure.

Would you rather be super fast or super strong?

Would rather be super fast, I'm not one for brawn. I'd be able to hide.