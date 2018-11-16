What is your favourite Australian song?

OCTOBER is the month where we celebrate all things Australian music.

Championed by our radio friends, Triple J, The Daily Examiner has hopped on board this year to list a few of our own favourite Australian acts for Ausmusic Month.

Jarrard Potter

I've got a huge soft spot for Wolfmother, loud guitars, big riffs, long hair, I wonder why they're right up my alley? They're the band I've probably seen the most and I always seem to see Andrew Stockdale when I'm in Byron. I was once let into a strip club for free because the bouncer mistook me for him, but that's another story.

However my first true love will always be AC/DC. They were the first big band I went and saw live and I'll never forget getting smashed in the mosh pit at Melbourne's Etihad Stadium in 2010 during their Black Ice tour, the first time the band was on tour for about a decade. Funnily enough the opening band that night was Wolfmother...

AC/DC - Whole Lotta Rosie

Wolfmother - Sundial

DZ Deathrays - Shred for Summer

The Bennies - Party Machine

Dune Rats - 6 Pack

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds - Red Right Hand

Tame Impala - Let It Happen

Hilltop Hoods.

Matthew 'Moose' Elkerton

I have a real appreciation for Australian hip hop, or Skip Hop if you will, because of it's ability to carve out its own niche in a heavily American-influenced music genre. From artists like Hilltop Hoods to Bliss n Eso to hip hop supergroup The Herd.

But I also love a mellow folk tune, which shows up in my appreciation for more melodic acts like Bluejuice and Angus and Julia Stone. I was raised on the airwaves of Triple J and unsurprisingly that has heavily influenced my listening in later years.

Hilltop Hoods - Nosebleed Section

The Whitlams - No Aphrodisiac

Bluejuice - Broken Leg

Angus & Julia Stone - Chateau

DMA'S - Delete

Sticky Fingers - Caress Your Soul

Bliss n Eso - Sea Is Rising

The Herd - I was Only 19

By the Sea concert, starring John Farnham, Jon Stevens, The Black Sorrows and Ross Wilson. Hervey Bay Seafront Oval - Valerie Horton

Tabatha Ellem

Horses has been passed down through the generations - I have a 14-year-old who loves listening the 80s and 90s music that I had the pleasure of growing up with.

With the aid of technology, music of the generations is available at their fingertips, and a nice memory to talk about later in life is sitting on the veranda with iPhone and iPad googling artists and songs of the 80s and 90s and teaching my children love the same songs I grew up with.

Now, those bag pipes in You're the Voice, I love to crank the stereo up for this song, and those bagpipes... they send shivers down my spine every time I hear the song. I felt pure delight when Johnny Farnham did his last tour and those bagpipes came onto stage. I was speechless and grinning from ear to ear, definitely a song to be played when I am laid to rest. Crank up those bagpipes!

Darryl Braithwaite - Horses

John Farnham -You're the Voice

Australian band Mental as Anything will play in Airlie Beach on October 26. Contributed

Lesley Apps

I like a stack of modern Australian bands but there's something about the music you listen to when you're a teen that gets into your psyche and stays there.

Even decades later, those songs still send you straight back there. The early 80s was a pretty amazing time in Australian music. There was a huge cross section of styles from the darkwave sounds of Nick Cave and The Church to The Saints (who pretty much started the international punk movement in the late 70s) through to local indie bands like The Reels and The Sunnyboys.

Then there was the Australian pub rock sound that started in late 70s with bands like the Angels and Radiators and hit its stride in early 80s when live music ruled seven nights a week. Protest bands like Midnight Oil and Goanna were in the charts as were those who modelled themselves on the UK Romantics like Pseudo Echo and Kids in the Kitchen. I liked most of the styles going so tried to choose a cross section. It wasn't easy, there were so many great songs...

Flowers - I Can't Help Myself

Australian Crawl - Reckless

Real Life - Send Me An Angel

Kids in the Kitchen - Change in Mood

Mental as Anything - If You Leave Me Can I Come Too

INXS - Don't Change

The Church - Unguarded Moment

The Go-Betweens - Cattle and Cane

Dear Enemy - Computer One

Don't miss the frontman of Daddy Cool and Mondo Rock when Ross Wilson and The Peaceniks hit the stage at the Yamba Bowling Club on Friday night. CONTRIBUTED

Adam Hourigan

John Farnhan - When the War is Over

The Whitlams - Gough

Mondo Rock - Touch of Paradise

Swoop - Apple Eyes

The Truth - My Heavy Friend

Boom Crash Opera - Onion Skin

Daryl Braithwaite - As the Days Go By

Crowded House - Chocolate Cake

Custard

Jenna Thompson

Wolf & Cub - This Mess

Steve Balbi - Promise

ACDC - You Shook Me All Night Long

LORD - Steelheart

Custard - Girls Like That (Don't go for guys like you)

Pete Smajstr

Ice House - Great Southern Land

Grinspoon - Champion

Cold Chisel - Khe Sanh

Silverchair - Pure Massacre

Bernard Fanning reunites with powderfinger at splendour on Saturday night. claudia ciapocha/stillsintime.co

Rebecca Smith

Noiseworks - Take Me Back

Angels - Am I Ever Gonna See your face again

Powderfinger - Burn Your Name

Ratcat - Don't Go Now

The Jezabels - Easy to Love

Killing Heidi - Weir

Spiderbait - Black Betty

The Grates - Inside Outside

Kelly Price

Flame Trees, Khe Sahn and Working Class Man - Cold Chisel

You're the Voice - John Farnham

My Happiness - Powderfinger

Never Tear Us Apart - INXS

Peter Garrett of Midnight Oil performing at the Tank Arts Centre in Cairns. Supplied by Foxtel. Justin J Heitman

Caitlan Charles

My dad lives and breathes music. There was not a moment of my childhood not filled with the classic rock of yester-year.

While I may have sung along to Margaritaville in the back of the car on family holidays and grooved to Layla by Eric Clapton, he was also my introduction to some of the best Australian music ever.

He told stories of nearly breaking the floor at the Sawtell RSL when he saw the Angels, and rocking out to Midnight Oil in more than one venue across the East Coast.

While there were only a few musicians my parents agree one (Jimmy Buffett being one of them), the very first concert dad ever took me to was Kasey Chambers. At the time, she was in her early 30s, The Captain was winning major awards and she was bringing down the house at the Enmore Theatre.

I have vivid memories of a very drunk bloke throwing a beer on me, but it was hard not to enjoy singing along. She may not have made my short-list, but she's definitely got a place in my heart.

Midnight Oil - Beds are Burning

Augie March - One Crowded Hour

Violent Soho - Covered in Chrome

Gang of Youths - Lay Me Down Easy

Meg Mac - Grandma's Hands

LDRU - Keeping Score

SIBLINGS: Angus and Julia Stone.

Bill North

Hunters & Collectors - Throw Your Arms Around Me

Angus & Julia Stone - Big Jet Plane

Gotye - Somebody I Used To Know