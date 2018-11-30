Menu
Santa is in Brisbane taking note of who wants what and who deserves the gifts they have asked for.
Hottest gifts for kids this Christmas

by ELYSE HEYN
30th Nov 2018 9:16 AM

HE's the man who knows everything, and this Christmas, Santa Claus has given the inside scoop on the most requested gifts

While he is busy visiting children around Queensland, Santa is taking note of who wants what and who deserves the gifts they have asked for.

"The most popular thing lately is outdoor equipment and some piece of technology, but technology in the North Pole is difficult so I ask what else they would like," Santa Claus said.

"It's usually a skateboard, soccer ball or a bike for the boys, and for the girls an LOL doll, Barbies, and squishy toys.

"Lots of kids ask for a dog or a cat but I can't carry them in the sleigh because they fall out when we're going around corners. Anything Star Wars is still popular and so is Lego. Dinosaurs, Power Rangers and Mickey Mouse are all coming back too.

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS MAP: Where to find the best displays in Brisbane

"One child said they wanted me for Christmas at the Christmas table, and they wanted a real reindeer to come along. A few kids have asked for a white Christmas or for it to snow."

If you're worried your child might be on the naughty list, Santa said there is still time to change that.

"Get that little one to write a letter to tell me how they are going to be good from now on. It's about being a better person, making a change for better, even for adults - not Santa of course - but other adults.

"Sometimes even the elves are naughty, running around and not doing what they're told but it's all about helping each other, and spreading love and joy."

On Christmas Eve, Santa said he expected all good children to be fast asleep in their beds when he paid them a visit, and had a special request for his midnight snack.

"I've got my magic key ready in case people don't have a chimney. Sometimes I can't even fit down the chimney and I just get stuck so now I only drink low fat milk," he said.

"Before we leave I have to get the sleigh ready, I don't have any technology so I just have to do it all by heart. I've got Rudolph up the front to show me where to go - if we're taking off at dark he's the one to guide us."

On Christmas Day, Mr and Mrs Claus have their own Christmas lunch with all the elves who have worked hard around the world.

"We have a big celebration on the North Pole where we eat all of Mrs Claus's cookies and then we start making toys again."

