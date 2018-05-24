Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Marisa Lauren Greenham, 35, was caught with drugs on her way to court to be sentenced for drug charges.
Marisa Lauren Greenham, 35, was caught with drugs on her way to court to be sentenced for drug charges. Facebook
Crime

What not to do when going to court for drug charges

Chloe Lyons
by
23rd May 2018 3:28 PM | Updated: 24th May 2018 1:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN who was on her way to court to face drug charges, not only drove to the court house high on meth, but ditched more drugs in the garden on her way in.

On March 1, before Marisa Lauren Greenham, 35, got to the security checkpoint of the Maroochydore Court House she "suddenly" turned back out the door and ditched a silver container outside.

She continued back into the court house where she was sentenced to six months' imprisonment suspended for 18 months.

A security guard retrieved the container and gave it to police who found a subutex strip, half a Xanax and five marijuana seeds.

When questioned, Greenham told officers the tin belonged to a friend who came with her to court.

Greenham - mother to a six-year-old boy - was also drug tested by officers after she told them she'd driven to court and tested positive for meth.

She today pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates court to two counts of drug driving and three counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

Lawyer Rosie Killip told the court her client had "troubled upbringing" as both of her parents were drug dealers.

Growing up, Greenham's home was frequented by bikies and prostitutes and she began using marijuana and speed at age 16.

By the age of 21, she had graduated to meth and heroin.

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin gave Greenham some wise words, telling her it was "time to face the music".

"Children don't do what parents tell them to do, children do what their parents do."

Greenham was sentenced to four months' imprisonment suspended for 18 months, five months' imprisonment with immediate parole and two years of probation.

She was also disqualified from driving for six months.

Related Items

Show More
crime drugs maroochydore magistrates court meth scd court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Clarence MP targeted over stance on unpaid contractors

    premium_icon Clarence MP targeted over stance on unpaid contractors

    Politics Hand-wringing from Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis over the plight of the 23 unpaid Pacific Highway contracters in his electorate has made him a target.

    • 24th May 2018 12:00 AM
    For Clarence kids, the pen is not mightier than the keyboard

    premium_icon For Clarence kids, the pen is not mightier than the keyboard

    News Online NAPLAN tests get a good rap from students and teachers

    • 24th May 2018 12:00 AM
    Footy player attacked with racist slur

    Footy player attacked with racist slur

    Rugby League "Someone in the crowd said 'get in the shed you useless black c---'"

    Janessa's inner fire burns bright in moving dance production

    premium_icon Janessa's inner fire burns bright in moving dance production

    News Former Yamba dancer receiving rave reviews

    • 24th May 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners