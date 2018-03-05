WHAT OSCARS? Hemsworth spotted at Brooms Head

WHILE the eyes of Hollywood were planted on the Oscars, it was a more relaxed setting for one movie superstar.

Chris Hemsworth spent his day in Brooms Head with his family, and Gulmarrad resident Chelsea Taylor caught a glimpse as he spent his day on the coast.

"He was with his family so we didn't want to be rude and bombard him,” she said.

"He asked for a recommendation for a good surf beach around. He was just outside the Snack Shack.”

The now Byron Bay local graciously signed autographs for the group, and stayed around the area all day according to Ms Taylor.

"He was so easy to talk to and kind, and didn't mind about talking to fans or giving signatures,” she said.

"He was huge!”

Hemsworth is no stranger to the Clarence Valley, with regulars at Iluka's Sedgers Reef Hotel starstruck when he and some friends posted a trip to the pub on Instagram in 2016.

According to a report today, Hemsworth may be gaining another Hollywood neighbour, with his friend and Bourne Identity star Matt Damon reportedly buying a house near Hemsworth at Broken Head.

Damon has previously holidayed with the Hemsworth's a few times last year and attending Bluesfest.