What should council spend your rates on?

WOULD you like a say in how the Clarence Valley Council spends its money? Have you got a special project you would like council to fund?

If so, now is the time to make your views known.

Council is after input from residents into the documents that help steer the organisation's course for the next financial year.

On exhibition now are its draft integrated planning and reporting documents for 2018/19, which are:

Revised 2017-2021 Delivery Program and Operational Plan

Asset Management Plan

Workforce Strategy

Long Term Financial Plan

Budget

Fees & Charges

General manager, Ashley Lindsay, said community input and feedback was an important factor in determining the council's priorities.

"Now is the time to tell us what you want your rate dollars to be spent on for the next financial year,” he said.

Members of the council's executive team will be available at the following venues to speak with members of the public this week between 10am and noon.

Iluka Monday May 21 Iluka Library

Grafton Wednesday May 23 Grafton Council Chambers

Maclean Thursday May 24 Maclean Council Committee Room

Yamba Friday May 25 Treelands Drive Community Centre