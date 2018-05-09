What should happen to Susan Islands' wharf?

ABOVE: The deteriorated wharf at Susan Island. RIGHT: Ann Reeve a member of the Susan and Elizabeth Recreation Island Trust, with weeds she just pulled out of the ground.

ABOVE: The deteriorated wharf at Susan Island. RIGHT: Ann Reeve a member of the Susan and Elizabeth Recreation Island Trust, with weeds she just pulled out of the ground. Ebony Stansfield

THE deterioration of the wharf on Susan Island has made it nearly unusable and potentially dangerous, with calls for it to be demolished or repaired.

A Letter to the Editor from February of this year by Bill Dougherty from Grafton stated the authority responsible should take advantage of funding available before it's too late to fix the wharf.

"It is to be hoped that the authority responsible for the management of Susan Island read carefully your Noticeboard column, Monday Feb 5. The headline reads '$17mil in public reserves state funding opens today',” Mr Dougherty wrote.

"Susan Island regulars have noticed with alarm the rapid deterioration of the wharf.

"One of the supporting piers has rotted in half, another well on the way. The bottom 4-5 steps onto the wharf have disappeared,” he wrote.

Mr Dougherty suggested the public should take care when using the wharf, and that the facility was too valuable to be left to ruin.

Greg Clancy, a member of the Elizabeth and Susan Islands Recreation Trust and Councillor said the wharf had deteriorated.

"We have never needed a wharf that big, we only use a little run about (boat), we can just run out,” Mr Clancy said.

However, he said it would cost too much to demolish.

"The fact is we have had a quote on how much it would be to have it demolished and we don't have the money for it at the moment,” he said.

Mr Clancy said the trust was looking at options for the wharf.

"We are making sure people don't go onto it because of the danger. It's a problem we are trying to deal with,” he said.

The trust maintains the wharf on the island.

Before 1932, access to the island was provided by the ferry that linked Grafton and South Grafton. When the Grafton Bridge was opened in 1932 this led to the termination of the regular ferry service across the Clarence River.

The wharf was built for the ferry services.

The Susan and Elizabeth Islands Recreation Trust

The Susan and Elizabeth Islands Recreation Trust was appointed in May 1982.

The trust used to maintain the whole island but part was handed over to National Parks.

Now a third of the island is a nature reserve and that is maintained by National Parks, and the other part is Crown reserve maintained by the trust.

The trust was appointed to manage the islands, with one of the aims to restore the forest cover.

This is the first part of an ongoing series on Susan Island following The Daily Examiner's trip to the island.