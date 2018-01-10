Sports centre gives power back to the people

INDOOR SPORTS: As they look ahead to another year on the courts Grafton Sports Centre management want to hear from you.

The centre has put out the call on social media to gauge what sports the people who use the centre want to see in the coming year.

The responses have been coming in thick and fast with suggestions from zumba to indoor netball and cricket.

Grafton Basketball Association, who hold the lease to the centre said the responses had been rather uplifting.

"We have had a lot of people discuss off the cuff about sports they might want to see, and we have had a lot of sports drop off in recent years with a lack of numbers," president Nat Ballard said.

"We thought it would be a nice idea to get it out to the public and give them an opportunity to have their own say and it has been really positive.

"Some of the responses we have had have surprised us, especially netball which we had to cancel last year with too many teams pulling out.

"But it has also given rise to a bunch of alternative sports we had never considered before now."

You can still have your say by heading onto the centre's Facebook page.