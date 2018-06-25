What they’ll be eating at the Logies

Tuna will be on the menu at this year’s Logies, courtesy of The Star’s Kiyomi restaurant. Picture : Remco Jansen

CELEBRITY guests will dine on a decadent five-course menu showcasing seasonal produce from Queensland and surrounding regions at the upcoming 60th annual TV Week Logie Awards, hosted by Dave Hughes.

With The Star Gold Coast hosting television's night of nights for the first time, the luxurious hotel is pulling out all the stops and delivering the best of the best from its top restaurants.

More than 72 chefs and stewards will work virtually non-stop across two days to prepare and execute the meal, which will kick off with canapés from cutting-edge hatted restaurant Kiyomi, including tuna nigiri with nikiri soy sauce, chives and sesame seeds, and salmon aburi nigiri served with spicy daikon and tosazu.

Shared entrées will be up next with three distinct dishes, including Garden Kitchen and Bar's signature Mooloolaba spanner crab cakes, the David Blackmore wagyu +9 bresaola - a highly marbled, muscle-cured meat - and fresh roasted button mushrooms stuffed with fresh figs, Persian feta cheese and micro rocket.

Alternately dropped mains will be grilled hapuka and Angus beef sourced from Oakey, in the fertile Darling Downs region.

The dessert, which is titled Welcome to Queensland, features a butter shortbread shell filled with a Williams banana and golden passionfruit macedoine, baked white-chocolate cheesecake and sea-salt caramel glacage.

Guests will finish off with a cheese board showcasing fresh, handcrafted cheeses from Woombye in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.

IT TAKES A LOT OF WORK TO LOOK THAT GOOD

CONFIDENTIAL can reveal that nine hair and makeup artists will be dedicated to primping and priming the star talent for the broadcast.

Four stylists and wardrobe staff will join the beauty gurus and together the team is responsible for getting each presenter and performer ready.

Channel 9 also has a further 19 hair and makeup artists and another four stylists and wardrobe staff looking after their 120 network guests.

MIXED OPINION

WE hear whispers that one of the biggest conversations that takes place in the main room each year was the debate about where the big entertainment acts should come from.

One television personality told Confidential there is always a divide between the people asking "why are we bringing in acts from overseas when we should be showcasing Australian artists?" and those saying "Why aren't we getting in other people when we see these Aussies perform all the time?"

"It's an interesting atmosphere in the room," they said.

WHO'S GETTING READ TO PARTY HARD?

APPARENTLY it's the reality television contestants that party the hardest each year.

One insider said, without fail, it's always those that have gone from living a regular life to new-found fame that are the best at letting their hair down.

The reality TV talent are, without fail, said to be among the last to leave the after parties following each event.