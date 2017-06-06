What the Tasman low actually means for the Clarence Valley

THERE has been a lot of hype about the Tasman low moving its way up the coast, but what does it actually mean for the Clarence Valley?

According to Weatherzone meteorologist Kim Westcott, not much.

A cold front moving north ahead of the low pressure system will result in the coldest morning of the year to date for some places tomorrow, with a chilly low of 3-6 degrees for Grafton.

Yamba is also dipping into single digit territory, a low of 9 degrees, but that won't beat the 8.5 degree morning they had on June 1.

But by the time the Tasman low pushes through on the weekend, temperatures will have increased enough to counteract the potential wind chill brought about by moderate to fresh gusts along the coast.

The system will, however, bring rain to the coastal Clarence areas from Friday.

For Yamba, 10-20mm is possible on Friday, followed by 20-40mm on Saturday and 10-20mm again on Sunday.

"The system moves up as it goes away so it won't just sit in one spot," Ms Westcott said.

"The take home message is that for the Clarence Valley it will mean maybe one or two wet and windy days, particularly for coastal areas. You will certainly see an increase in waves as well."

A strong wind warning for the Coffs Coast has already been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology.

For those who don't like the cold, spare a thought for those further inland, with sub-zero temperatures forecast for Glen Innes, Guyra and Armidale.

It doesn't even look like they'll get any snow to make the cold worthwhile.

"They have the temperatures but the moisture required to make snow will likely be hugging the coast," Ms Westcott said.