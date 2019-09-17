Menu
TOUGH TIMES: Local flying fox populations are being spotted closer to homes.
Environment

What to do if you see a flying fox in distress

TIM JARRETT
by
17th Sep 2019 10:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

VALLEY residents are reporting an increase in flying fox interactions as the animals forage for food.

The prolonged drought is starting to affect the local flying fox population as they look further afield for food.

Residents have reported a growing number of flying foxes in backyards and closer to the ground, often an indication the animals are stressed or sick.

WIRES state on their website that if anyone finds a flying fox close to the ground in bushes or on very low branches it should be assessed for a possible rescue.

"If you find a flying-fox away from it's camp during the day it also needs assessment as it may be sick or injured,” the website stated.

"If you see a sick, injured or orphaned flying-fox or bat please keep your distance, do not touch it or try to contain it.”

Calling the WIRES rescue line on 1300 094 737 is important as soon as you see a flying fox seemingly injured or in distress.

