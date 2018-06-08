What to do when faced with girders on the highway

Blue skies, clear water, and a massive girder appear over Rogans Bridge. The girders are being delivered for the new Sportsman Creek bridge at Lawrence.

WHEN faced with oversized and over-mass vehicles on the Pacific Highway in the Clarence some motorists are unsure of what to do.

While travelling on the Pacific Highway during the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade, motorists have been sharing the road with large-scale pre-cast concrete structures that need to be transported by oversize and over-mass vehicles.

One community member, who spoke to The Daily Examiner, said they felt people were not reacting or were simply ignoring the approach of the trucks and were driving unsafely around or near the girder transport.

"The car in front of me and I both pulled to the side after we saw the entourage of traffic control vehicles coming towards us,” they said.

"The car behind me over took me and at the same speed, went past the girder barely a metre away.”

This community member, who did not want to be named, said it was unsafe and people should be more cautious.

According to Roads and Maritime Services, road users need to be prepared when travelling near a girder transport.

RMS's policy asks motorists to think of Plan, Awareness and Caution when travelling on the Pacific Highway during the transportation period.

RMS noted if motorists see a pilot or escort vehicle and the oversize vehicle approaching toremain calm, reduce your speed, move as far to the left as possible and prepare to stop if necessary, and follow any instructions given by the traffic escort.

If you are approaching an oversize vehicle from the rear, slow down and prepare for slow-moving traffic queues.

RMS has asked motorists to be patient and wait for an opportunity to pass when it is safe.

Do not risk overtaking the oversize vehicle without ensuring the road ahead is clear, and be prepared for unexpected wind buffeting when overtaking.