What to do with Fido when it floods

WE LOVE our domestic pets here in Australia and quite often people are reluctant to evacuate during a major flood because they don’t know what to do with Fido or Felix when asked to leave.

While this is understandable, it shouldn’t be the reason you put you and your family’s welfare at risk.

Here’s what to consider when evacuating with pets:

When taking your pets with you make sure they are either leashed, muzzled and/or transported appropriately.

Ideally your pets will go with you to your friends or family living on higher ground.

If you need to go to a SES assembly area you can take you pets with you.

For example, in the 2013 flood RSPCA officers delivered 50 animal cages to South Grafton High School for this reason.

In large evacuation events it is likely that RSPCA would utilise a long chain with animals chained several meters apart. In assembly areas the pet remains the responsibility of the owners, who should bring what they need to manage their pet.

You should be aware that the SES policy is that they do not take animals in boats as they are a danger to SES volunteers.

Pets should not be abandoned unless it is absolutely impossible to evacuate them.

If you are forced to leave your pets behind, be sure to:

Not tether pets (ie. do not tie them up) as they will be unable to flee if danger is imminent.

Ensure there are higher accessible areas for your pets to escape rising waters and seek shelter

Provide food and water for at least one week in accessible places and in more than one container that can’t be tipped over.

Ensure pets are properly identified (e.g. a collar with an ID tag and microchip).

Give them a calming pat or cuddle before you leave and try not to worry. Animals have great survival instincts when put to the test.