What was the substance washed up on our shore?

The cleanup of an oil spill on the Sunshine Coast in 2009. Iluka residents have spotted patches of oil washed up on local beaches. Contributed

AUTHORITIES have dismissed the public's fears of an oil spill washing up on Clarence Coast beaches, putting the nasty sludge in the water down to a natural cause.

Iluka residents who had noticed patches of dirty brown water on Iluka's Main and Back Beaches contacted the National Parks and Wildlife Service, which investigated the claim on Thursday.

The NPWS found the beaches had been covered by a naturally occurring product of the big seas that hammered the region due to the proximity of Tropical Cyclone Oma over the past 10 days.

An NPWS spokeswoman said she was aware of organic plant matter appearing in the surf at Back Beach, Iluka.

"The NPSW understands that this isn't oil but rather a patch of organic matter known as 'surf diatoms' that's common after heavy weather,” she said.

"It is generally released from seaweed growing on rocks by the pounding of the waves, which mixes it with seawater to form a foam, a bit like soapy water.

"Diatoms are not toxic but people should avoid swimming in the dense patches.”

The NPWS said it was possible to distinguish between an oil spill and surf diatom event.

"Surf diatoms do not smell like oil or leave an iridescent sheen on the water surface,” the spokeswoman said.

She said the diatoms would likely dissipate in a day or two.

The prospect of an oil spill alarmed residents.

A Goodwood Island resident, who didn't want to be named, noted there was oil washing up there too.

"There is chrome stuff floating in the water, purple and green slime coating of chrome-looking stuff,” he said.

His theory about the oil at Iluka was the tide was taking it out to sea and currents were taking it to those beaches.

The pollution has been at Goodwood Island for two days.

The residents said the source of the oil could be a vessel that had been sitting in the water for several years:

"The boat was pulled in close to shore when Oma came through and is now listing to one side,” he said.

There was also speculation it may have come from a tanker that ran aground in the Solomon Islands in the cyclone.