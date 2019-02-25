The travel sale you can’t miss is back tomorrow

Maldives is set to be one of the most sought-after destinations in this month’s Click Frenzy Travel sale. Picture: iStock

Mark your calenders, grab your credit cards, check those passports - one of the biggest travel sales of the year is back.

Click Travel Frenzy, the shopping bonanza for travel deals, goes live on Tuesday, February 26 at 7pm AEDT and will offer dramatic discounts on all things travel-related.

We're talking more than 500 heavily discounted deals on flights, hotels, tours, travel insurance, rental cars and travel-related items like luggage.

And for the first time, the sale will be longer than 24-hours - and will add five extra hours of shopping before ending on Wednesday, February 27 at midnight.

Webjet, Flight Centre, Air New Zealand, Qatar Airways, STA Travel, Hilton, Mantra, Luxury Escapes, Intrepid Travel, flybuys Travel and G Adventures are among the record number of travel brands involved in this month's sale.

"February is widely recognised as the most popular time to book a holiday with flight bookings open for the Christmas period," Click Frenzy managing director Grant Arnott said.

"People are also desperate to have something to look forward to as the back to work blues have well and truly set in.

"As travel is a substantial investment, we suggest that shoppers mark the date in their diary now and start planning ahead."

Shopback is the official cashback partner and the Bali Bible will feature a range of exclusive offers available during the event.

Here are some of the best bargains we know will be on offer, as well as some tips on how to make the most of the epic sale.

WEBJET

Eight-day Essential China tour from $777, including flights. Exclusive to Click Frenzy Travel, this deal includes return international flights, all accommodation, incredible bullet train experience, breakfast daily plus two lunches and one dinner, a tasting at the Qingdao Beer Museum, dedicated coach transportation, all main attractions, tour guides and more.

Seven-day Highlights of Northern Vietnam tour from $499 (not including flights). Exclusive to Click Frenzy Travel, it includes accommodation, all main attractions, bullet train experience, breakfast daily plus five lunches, tour guides and more.

An all-inclusive stay at the incredible Adaaran Select Meedhupparu in the Maldives is on offer as part of a great package.

Ten-day Singapore and all-inclusive Maldives package including flights from $2999. This is one of Webjet's best-selling packages: a best of both worlds holiday with an exciting city stay plus all-inclusive Maldives beach break. It includes return Singapore Airlines flights, 5-star accommodation at Marina Mandarin Singapore including full buffet breakfast, a stay at the award-winning Adaaran Select Meedhupparu including an all-inclusive food and drinks package. Seaplane transfers to your Maldives resort, and secure with a deposit for only $499 per person.

LUXURY ESCAPES

A two-night trip to Peppers Resort Torquay in Victoria. Valued up to $801, shoppers can save 63 per cent during Click Frenzy Travel. Inclusions are daily breakfast, sharing pizza, welcome drink, 11am check-out & more.

OTHER DEALS

• Up to 75 per cent off holiday and accommodation packages

• The Bali Bible: Up to 78 per cent off packages, including 61 per cent off stays at Beachcomber Fiji

• Klook: Up to 50 per cent off theme parks and top attractions around the world

• Flight Centre: save up to 64 per cent on flight and accommodation packages

Sri Lanka is tipped to be one of the most popular destinations in Tuesday’s sale. Picture: iStock

TIPS FOR SURVIVING CLICK FRENZY TRAVEL

A sale like this can be overwhelming, so the general manager of Webjet Exclusives Brendan Sawyers has shared some insider tips on how to snag the best deal.

What destinations will have the biggest sales?

"The biggest sales are usually seen in destinations that have increased competition," he said.

"So, places like the Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam which have lots of new hotel properties coming online has led to really competitive price points in these regions."

He said destinations that rely on tourism from Australia, such as Bali, were also likely to have great deals to keep the year-round flow of Aussie holiday-makers.

What should shoppers consider?

"Some deals tend to offer greater discounts by travelling in shoulder and low seasons away from school holiday periods where hoteliers become somewhat more reliant on value to drive bookings," Mr Sawyers said.

"For example, the tropics are frequently on sale during wet seasons so if you can stand some humidity and a tropical shower or two then it's great value, but you just need to think about what experience you want and what's worth your dollars."

How can shoppers prepare?

"Before diving into Click Frenzy Travel, people should consider how much they want to spend and try working their budget back to a cost-per-day," he said.

"Webjet Exclusives will have international holiday packages on offer like our 10-day China deal from $699 which is as little as $70 a day."

He also recommended shoppers consider what payment options were available.

"For most Webjet Exclusives' tours, you just need to pay a low deposit to confirm your spot so you can snatch a great bargain today and finalise payments at a later date," he said.