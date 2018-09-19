Cowboys CEO Greg Tonner’s legacy

Greg Tonner's tenure as Cowboys CEO started with a bang and ended with a whimper.

Starting his role with North Queensland in the middle of 2015, Mr Tonner was at the helm when the Cowboys won their inaugural NRL premiership in his first year at the club.

The club was flying and Mr Tonner's passion for the role was undeniable, with the former Telco leader eager to engage with the club's fan base from day one.

The new CEO even produced a number of videos appealing to the club's fans to get behind the team and show their support by attending games and becoming members.

Among his achievements was being part of the establishment of NRL Cowboys House for indigenous children, a rise in Cowboys memberships that resulted in the club last year having the fourth-highest membership base out of the 16 NRL outfits and overseeing a team culture that was the envy of many rival clubs.

But the heady days of 2015 and last year's surprise run to the grand final seemed a distant memory as the Cowboys this year suffered their worst season performance since 2010, finishing 13th on the NRL ladder.

Up to 10 players will not return to the Cowboys next as season, and now that Mr Tonner will no longer be there as well, the club has plenty of work to do during the off-season to enter 2019 in fighting shape.