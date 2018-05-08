What will the Clarence Valley see from the budget?

THE CLARENCE Valley has had a lot of money thrown its way by the NSW and federal governments in the past few years with major infrastructure projects happening all over the area.

But in tonight's Federal Budget, Member for Page Kevin Hogan wasn't able to pinpoint anything that would directly impact the community.

Coffs Harbour bypass

"The Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway Bypass, which has already been leaked, is a big one,” MrHogan said.

"Not so much for the Clarence, but people will appreciate it. It's been allocated nearly $1million.”

The Coffs Harbour bypass is the final piece of the national highway project to be funded with the sections around it -Woolgoolga to Glenugie and Kempsey to Macksville - already complete.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack confirmed the funding yesterday.

Mr McCormack personally phoned Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker and State Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser to confirm the funding announcement.

"This announcement is due to the significant work of both Luke Hartsuyker and Andrew Fraser as hard-working local MPs working with the government and advocating for the community,” MrMcCormack's office said.

Grant funding

Mr Hogan said there are big things he is hoping will come out of the budget, including allocations for certain funds that help fund projects like the Riverside Precinct in Maclean or the Stronger Communities Program, which helps smaller organisations with small grants.

"I hope there will be ongoing funding for those,” he said.

"Obviously I will be lobbying very hard for funding for the bridge renewal program, which we use to co-fund the program to keep up the infrastructure projects and repair all of the old wooden ones falling down,” he said.

"The infrastructure spends are important, I want to make sure we keep delivering on those.”

Aged care

With a large aged population in the Clarence Valley, MrHogan said he was hoping more announcements would be made for aged care.

"The Clarence Valley has done well out of the ACAR (Aged Care Approvals Round) funding,” he said.

"We've opened new places at the Whiddon group, Dougherty Villa are going to commence their new build on their next 20 beds soon.

"Signature Care are opening that new 144-bed home near the golf course and there is more in the Lower Clarence with the Whiddon build at Yamba.

"That's what's already happened, and there will be more.”

Mr Hogan said he's been talking to Ken Wyatt about more funding for at-home care in the Clarence Valley.

"We roll them out now, but we want more of those.

"We're trying to keep people at home longer,” he said.

Gonski 2.0 in the budget

FUNDING for the findings from the recent Gonski report into education in Australia is already in place, according to Federal Minister for Page, Kevin Hogan.

"When the Government was elected in 2013, $12.9 billion of Federal money was invested in schools,” he said.

"We have increased funding every year since.”

Mr Hogan said funding will now grow to $30.6 billion by 2027.

"This represents an increase of 137 per cent. This is a large investment in our school education system,” he said.

"This latest report led by David Gonski is about the best way of investing this record funding to get the most out of it for every student.

"Proposals like individual student learning plans will help each and every student reach their full potential.

"The needs-based formula also means all our schools do better than most.”