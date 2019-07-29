What will the Valley look like in 2050?

Emma Ochella, Jojo Newby and Michael Casement are some of the people who will form part of the Future Clarence Valley feature.

WHAT sets one regional town apart from another? Is it the people, is it the local economy, is it the natural wonders? The answer is probably all of the above.

With this in mind our Future Clarence series begins, using data analysis from renowned demographer Bernard Salt to contribute to a conversation over the vision and aspiration for the Clarence Valley.

"What is the vision for this area 2030? And what is the aspiration for 2050?" said Bernard Salt.

"Every community - whether Sydney or Gundagai - should be thinking about what your town will look like in 2030 and then asking themselves 'What do we think we can do by 2050?' to set it up for the next generation."

Underpinning Mr Salt's analysis was the number of young people leaving the Clarence, a familiar scenario for many regional towns and something he says should help guide the conversation.

Over the next two weeks we will showcase just a fraction of the entrepreneurs, small business owners, political leaders and business leaders and community members who will play a part in driving the future of the region. But it does not end there.

Future Clarence Valley is an opportunity for everyone in the community to contribute to a discussion about what we want as community and what can be achieved. So get in touch.