What you can and cannot do in NSW right now

Visiting other households is now allowed in NSW as the state starts to ease restrictions placed on the community beyond the national baseline measures.

Several popular beaches have reopened for exercise, and the community is being encouraged to visit vulnerable isolated friends and family, provided they follow social distancing.

Every state and territory is easing restrictions at a different rate, with more changes coming into effect each day, so here's what you can and can't do in NSW currently:

TRAVEL

Can people go to the beach?

Yes. But there are different rules for certain locations and no one is allowed to sit, sunbathe or linger on any beach.

Access to Bondi, Bronte and Tamarama beaches is now permitted on weekdays between 7:00am and 5:00pm, but only for the purposes of swimming and surfing.

The beaches remain closed to other forms of access including walking, jogging and sunbathing.

Exercise at Coogee is now permitted during certain hours. Picture: Richard Dobson

Coogee, Clovelly and Maroubra beaches are open daily 7:00am-5:00pm for activities including swimming and soft-sand running.

Interstate travel?

Only essential travel for work is permitted between states and territories. People who enter Queensland, Tasmania, Western Australia or the Northern Territory.

Travel within NSW?

Only for essential reasons such as work or to comply with child sharing arrangements.

SOCIAL GATHERINGS

Visiting other households, including grandma and grandad?

New rules in NSW mean people can visit others in their homes.

Groups of two adults - and their children if they have any - are able to visit other households.

Social distancing measures including no handshakes or hugs, staying 1.5m apart and practising good hand hygiene is still advised, particularly if visiting people in a vulnerable category such as grandparents.

Visiting elderly in aged care?

Elderly people in care are allowed to receive up to two visitors a day.

Visiting the elderly is also now permitted. Picture: Nikki Short

The visits must be for a short duration and take place in the residents' room, not a common area.

However young children are not permitted into aged care homes at this time.

Meet other people outside of the home?

Two people may meet outside their home but only for the purpose of exercise. However people may not use outdoor gym equipment in public places, playgrounds or skate parks.

Go for a picnic?

No. In NSW people are not allowed to leave the home to gather in another location, including for a picnic.

EDUCATION

Can children go to school?

Children of essential workers, which the federal government defines as effectively any parent with a job, are able to attend school where it is not possible from them to undertake distance learning.

Vulnerable children who don't have access to sufficient resources and support at home are also able to attend school.

NSW is seeking to resume physical classroom learning with a staggered approach from May 11.

The beginning of the end of homeschooling is near for NSW. Picture: Richard Dobson

Can children go to daycare?

Yes, childcare facilities are not required to close, so if the centre is open children can still attend.

Can students go to Universities, TAFE and educational college?

Most higher education providers have shifted partially or entirely online, however there is no recommendation forcing them to close.

Students may attend if the facility is open.

WORK

Can people go to their place of work?

Yes, if people cannot do their job from home. Examples include:

- Construction sites

- Factories

- Farms

- Mines

- Cafes (serving takeaway only)

YOU CAN ALSO

It is also acceptable to leave the house to:

- shop for food or other goods and services. This includes for pets and vulnerable people.

- Volunteering for a charity, such as Foodbanks or homeless shelters.

- avoid injury or illness or escape a risk of harm.

- deal with emergencies or on compassionate grounds.

- provide care or assistance to a vulnerable person.

- attend a wedding (limited to a total of 5 people) or funeral (limited to a total of 10 people).

- move to a new place of residence, or between your different places of residence, however a holiday is not an acceptable reason.

- donate blood.

- undertake legal obligations.

- access social services, employment services, services provided to victims, domestic violence services, and mental health services.

- continue existing arrangements for access to, and contact between, parents and children for children who do not live in the same household as their parents or one of their parents.

- if you are a priest, minister of religion or member of a religious order, go to a place of worship or to provide pastoral care.

PENALTY FOR BREACHING ORDERS IN NSW

Breach of orders made under the Public Health Act 2010 is a criminal offence and attracts heavy penalties.

In the case of an individual, the maximum penalty is $11,000, or imprisonment for 6 months, or both and a further $5500 penalty may apply for each day the offence continues.

The NSW Police may also issue on-the-spot fines of $1000 for an offence.

In the case of any corporation, the maximum penalty is $55,000 and a further $27,500 penalty may apply for each day the offence continues.

OTHER STATES

Queensland

- Picnics with households allowed.

- People allowed to travel up to 50km from home for exercise or to visit other households.

- Go for a drive, ride a motorbike, jet ski or boat for pleasure allowed.

- Visit some national parks

- Shop for non-essential items

Victoria

- No easing of any restrictions

South Australia

- While social distancing has been enforced, SA only ever capped social gatherings at maximum 10 people.

- Beaches open

Northern Territory

- No longer subject to the 10-person limit guideline for outdoor activities.

- Some parks and recreation areas across the NT that will no longer be subject to outdoor restrictions, but Kakadu, Uluru and Nitmiluk will remain shut.

- Other activities now allowed include bootcamps, non-contact sports, and outdoor gatherings, pools and water parks, camping, boating, sailing and fishing

Western Australia

- Two-person rule has been eased to a 10-person limit indoors and outdoors.

- Boot camps and some other forms of group exercise allowed with physical distancing, but gyms, outdoor gym equipment, playgrounds and skate parks remain closed.

Tasmania

- No easing of restrictions, but north west lockdown eased from May 4.

ACT

- Same rules as NSW