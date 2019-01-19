Menu
A heatwave will impact large parts of the country over the coming days.
News

What you can do to keep your cool during the heatwave

Jenna Thompson
by
19th Jan 2019 1:00 AM

WITH temperatures set to soar across NSW this weekend, the State Emergency Operations Controller is urging residents to monitor weather reports and follow health and safety advice.

"As the weather heats up, I cannot stress strongly enough to motorists that it's not only an offence for children or pets to be left unattended in a vehicle, it can be deadly," NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Jeff Loy said.

"It can be just as dangerous to leave the elderly and disabled members of the community in cars during days of extreme heat."

 

If you see pets, children or vulnerable people located in a car, phone Triple Zero (000) immediately.

"We are urging everyone to take extra care, especially when swimming; whether at the beach, pools or in rivers," Deputy Commissioner Loy said.

"Every year thousands of people require rescuing from the surf, some needlessly drown," Deputy Commissioner Loy said.

Everyone needs to take care in hot weather, but some people are at higher risk of heat illness, especially if they are older, live alone or are socially-isolated. Remember to;

  • Stay well hydrated, avoid alcohol and hot or sugary drinks
  • Limit your physical activity
  • Try to stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day
