What you need to do to live in the best parts of the region

FIRST STEP: This property at 7/20 Beaumont Dr, East Lismore, was priced between $195,000 and $210,000 and was purchased by a local investor.

FIRST STEP: This property at 7/20 Beaumont Dr, East Lismore, was priced between $195,000 and $210,000 and was purchased by a local investor. PAUL TUTHILL PHOTOGRAPHY

SAVVY buyers looking to move into their desired suburb are driving strong unit sales around the region.

Units and villas, which were once thought of as the poor cousin to a stand-alone house, are now eagerly sought by down-sizers, first home buyers and investors for their low-maintenance and affordability.

Century 21 agent Rod Newman said a property at 7/20 Beaumont Dr, East Lismore, with a price guide of $195,000 to $210,000, had attracted interest form the region, Sydney and beyond.

Mr Newman said the ground floor, two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit with a garage sold quickly.

"We did three open homes and had a handful of serious buyers, including from Sydney and interstate," he said.

"There was a good mixture of local investors and owner-occupiers who were down-sizers and first home buyers."

Mr Newman said an investor from the area was the successful purchaser.

"The vendor was happy with the price, which was within the price guide," he said.

"There was a lot of interest from Sydney and interstate buyers but the local investor beat them to it in the end."

Mr Newman said units were attractive to those looking to get a foothold in an attractive residential area.

"Lock-up-and-leave and the growth in price in the Lismore region means units especially for first home buyers are a more attractive proposition because of the dollar vale," he said.

"You look at property prices in East Lismore and a lot of people don't have the high three hundreds to buy a house."

The data showed units at East Lismore had experienced growth of 29.4 per cent over the past five years, although that had dropped with a -3.3 per cent dip in the previous three months to April 2018.

Meanwhile, units at Gonnellebah rose only 11 per cent and 2.6 per cent during the same periods.

Here are 10 units in the 2480 postcode to consider

Address, Bedroom, Bath, Carpark, Price

5/38 Cathcart St, Girards Hill, 2,1,1, $185,000

1/65 Diadem St, Lismore, 2,2,1, $245,000 to $250,000

6/5 Scott Place, South Lismore, 1,1,1, $179,000

47 Fischer St, Goonellabah, 2,1,1 from $199,000

4/24 Beaumont Dve, East Lismore, 2,1,1 $230,000

2/81 Cathcart St, 2,1,2, Girards Hill $258,000

8/29 Carolina St, Lismore Hieghts, 3,1,1, $259,000

13/29 Carolina St, Lismore Heights 3,1,1, $249,000

4/25 Allambie Dve, Goonellabah, 2,1,2, $289,000

11/27 Carolina S, Lismore Heights, 3,1,1, $295,000

How units in your town rated

Area Median Price Number sold in the 12 months to April 2018

Alstonville $335,000, 38

Ballina 4388, 750, 128

Bangalow $615,000, 12

Byron Bay $790,000, 127

Casino $188,500 33

East Ballina $5225,500, 77

Evans Head $379,000, 44

Goonellabah $318,000, 76

Lennox Head $660,000, 74

Lismore Heights $240,250, 20

Mullumbimby 4477,000, 15

Suffolk Park, $800,000 27

West Ballina $346,000, 16

Wollongbar $390,000, 34