31°
What you need to know moving to the Clarence Valley

Jarrard Potter
| 10th Mar 2017 11:00 AM
The mighty Clarence River as seen from above at Grafton.

WELCOME to the Clarence Valley! Whether you're here for work or retirement, a first time resident or coming back after time away, but whatever your reason for being here, it's good to have you. This article will hopefully give you a basic overview of what you need to know about the Clarence Valley.

About

Located on the southern end of the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales, the Clarence Valley is largely based around the Clarence River and its tributaries. The Clarence River is more than 400km long from its source to the coast, and one of Australia's largest waterways.

With a population of 52,000 and growing, the Clarence Valley has a wide range of rural, hinterland, coastal and city lifestyle.

More information on the Clarence Valley and its demographics can be found on the Clarence Valley Council's website.

Builder

Planning on building here in the Valley? There are a heap of great carpenters and builders in the area, and when we asked Facebook for their recommendations they came up with these results.

Doctors surgeries

Not feeling well? Here are some places you can go to see a doctor:

O Plus Health, Grafton

Grafton GP Super Clinic

Queen St Clinic, Grafton

Duke St Medical Centre, Grafton

South Grafton Medical Centre

Clarence Medical Centre, Maclean

Union Street Medical Centre, Maclean

Family Practice, Yamba

Yamba Medical Centre

Events

The Clarence Valley is home to a number of events that capture the attention of locals and visitors alike, from the Maclean Highland Gathering held every Easter to the Jacaranda Festival in Grafton in late October. Check out some of the events the Clarence Valley hosted last year, with many of the events listed getting ready for 2017.

Fish and chips

As a seaside region, Clarence Valley residents love their fish and chips, and according to our Facebook readers the best in the Valley is to be found at Naeco Blue in Grafton. Taking out two of our Facebook polls, there might be a thing or two on their menu that is more than what is on offer at a traditional fish and chip shop. For a full list, click here.

Hairdressers

The Clarence Valley spoke last year when they voted Heir Affiti in Grafton as the most popular hairdresser in the area, receiving more than twice the likes of any other salon in response to The Daily Examiner's call out on its Facebook page. For a complete top ten, follow this link.

Mechanics

Last year, The Daily Examiner put a call out on Facebook to see who the Clarence Valley believed to be the best mechanic, and owner of West Yamba Automotive and Nath's Autos and Detailing, Nathan Bell, came out the winner. Check out a top ten list of top rated mechanics as voted by our readers here.

Personal trainers

Gym junkies and exercise lovers have spoken, and they had their say on the best personal trainers in the Clarence Valley, voting on Facebook that Jon Collen at Anytime Fitness Grafton and Matty Carlin at The Gym Yamba were at the top of their game. Here's the list of the top ten as voted on Facebook.

Plumber

Digging trenches and laying pipes is all in a day's work for B&B Plumbing owners and operators Tye Bannerman and Ryan Binge, who were voted as the Clarence Valley's best plumbers in our Facebook poll. Check out the rest of the list here.

Schools

There a number of primary and high schools across the Clarence Valley both public and private. Contact a school to see if it suits your educational needs. A useful tool to search schools close to where you're moving is The Good Schools Guide, which finds and compares primary and secondary schools and has their contact information.

Vets

If the furry members of your family need a check-up or their vaccinations, here are some of the places where you can take them to get them back to their best.

Riverbank Animal Hospital, Grafton

Grafton Veterinary Clinic

Equine Veterinary and Dental Services, Clarenza

Clarence Valley Veterinary Clinic, Grafton

Maclean Veterinary Clinic

Angourie Road Vet Surgery

Yamba Veterinary Clinic

While this list is incomplete, The Daily Examiner will look to update it to keep the information as relevant as possible. If there's something you think should be on the list, let us know.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence valley essential grafton information pack maclean moving moving house need to know relocating south grafton yamba

