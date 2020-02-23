Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jen and Ryan Tate will join the Dogs of Oz campaign to share their invaluable insights into the world of dogs. Picture: Nathan Edwards
Jen and Ryan Tate will join the Dogs of Oz campaign to share their invaluable insights into the world of dogs. Picture: Nathan Edwards
Pets & Animals

What your dog is trying to tell you

by Paul Ewart
23rd Feb 2020 7:46 AM

With more than 20 years of experience, Ryan and Jen Tate are two of Australia's most in-demand and respected dog trainers.

In a special four-part video series produced exclusively for Dogs of Oz, the married couple impart their knowledge and enthusiasm for all things K9, starting today with The Secret Language of Dogs.

Jen Tate will be sharing her dog training tips during the Dogs of Oz campaign. Picture: Instagram
Jen Tate will be sharing her dog training tips during the Dogs of Oz campaign. Picture: Instagram

"Just like humans, a dog has multiple facial indicators to help you decipher what's going on in their minds," Ryan said.

"Dogs aren't fans of direct eye contact and if they avert their eyes are they are simply being polite."

Jen and husband Ryan Tate have been learning the secret ways of dogs for years. Picture: Instagram
Jen and husband Ryan Tate have been learning the secret ways of dogs for years. Picture: Instagram

Over the next three days, Ryan and Jen will also tackle dog-related issues such as Rewarding Good Behaviour; Your Guide to Picking the Perfect Pooch; and Puppy Love that gives helpful tips and hints for settling in a new little one into your home.

"At a chemical level dogs have legitimate mood altering abilities," Jen said.

"Whether it's resting their chin on your leg or wiggling their butt when you get home from a rough day at work, they genuinely make us feel better about life."

Watch our exclusive video of the Tates explaining The Secret Language of Dogs here.

More Stories

Show More
dogs dogsofoz pets

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        READY TO GO: Your first look as jail on track for start

        premium_icon READY TO GO: Your first look as jail on track for start

        News The major building work are finished and you can see the finished product as well as the first staff training here

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        50+ PHOTOS: Clarence cricketers relish return to action

        premium_icon 50+ PHOTOS: Clarence cricketers relish return to action

        Cricket Both upper and lower River cricketers got back out there. Did we catch you in...

        Tait blows personal bests out of water at national titles

        premium_icon Tait blows personal bests out of water at national titles

        Athletics Our favourite pentathlete has impressed once again with some strong results on the...