What's been buried at the depot site, council wants to know

One measure the contractors are using on the council depot site to combat asbestos contamination.

CLARENCE Valley Council has finally decided it wants to know what was buried beneath the surface of the South Grafton site of its super depot.

Stories abound about what was dumped on the site of the former South Grafton Sewerage Treatment Plant.

At their February meeting councillors voted to seek submissions from people who had direct knowledge of dumping at the site after 2004.

It would use those submissions to compile a report outlining the historical use of the site.

The sewerage treatment plant was in operation from 1937 to 2010. A report from consultant Parsons Brinckerhoff also noted the area had been used as a place to dump soil, sand and gravel from other council works in South Grafton.

This week the council has announced the council it is ready to receive public submission.

There were many anecdotal stories of asbestos buried on the site, but testing the council ordered before remediation work began turned up no evidence of the potentially lethal product.

But in November, after construction had begun, a number of cracked asbestos pipes were uncovered on the site, halting construction and prompting the removal of more than 70,000 tonnes of possibly contaminated soil from the site.

The cost of the soil removal has added more than $6 million to the cost of the $13.6 million project.

The council's works and civil director, Troy Anderson, said people could provide information about waste disposal at the site by emailing council@clarence.nsw.gov.au or writing to The General Manager, Locked Bag 23, Grafton, 2460. Submissions should be marked "Resident submission regarding historic waste disposal” and will be taken until 4pm on 16 June 2017.

Mr Anderson said a report would be presented to council once submissions closed.