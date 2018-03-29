What's on the big screen this week

Gideon Adlon, Kathryn Newton and Geraldine Viswanathan in a scene from the movie Blockers.

TODAY is one of the biggest movie days of the year, as film companies aim to take their slice from the bumper Easter break.

Families will have their pick from the animated films Early Man, Sherlock Gnomes and Peter Rabbit, while the teens will flock to Ready Player One, Pacific Rim Uprising, Tomb Raider and Love, Simon.

For the parents, there's Blockers (a great one to watch with the teens), The Death of Stalin and Paul, Apostle of Christ.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

Blockers (MA 15+)

John Cena, Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz in a scene from Blockers. Quantrell D. Colbert

Three parents try to stop their daughters from having sex on Prom night.

Why you should see it: This raunchy comedy, the directorial debut of Pitch Perfect writer Kay Cannon, has some great messages about women amongst the rude gags. Read the review.

A Wrinkle in Time (PG)

Storm Reid, Deric McCabe and Reese Witherspoon in a scene from A Wrinkle in Time. Atsushi Nishijima

Through one girl's transformative journey led by three celestial guides, we discover that strength comes from embracing one's individuality and that the best way to triumph over fear is to travel by one's own light.

Why you should see it: This film is visually spectacular but while it's heart is in the right place, it's sometimes too ambitious for its own good. Read the story on Levi Miller.

Ready Player One (M)

Tye Sheridan in a scene from the movie Ready Player One. Warner Bros. Pictures

When the creator of an MMO called the Oasis dies, he releases a video in which he challenges all Oasis users to find his Easter Egg, which will give the finder his fortune. Wade Watts finds the first clue and starts a race for the Egg.

Why you should see it: This homage to the '80s should please fans of the novel. Steven Spielberg's latest offering is an entertaining thrill ride. Read the review.

Early Man (PG)

Dug and Hognob in a scene from the movie Early Man. Supplied

Set at the dawn of time, when prehistoric creatures and woolly mammoths roamed the earth, Early Man tells the story of Dug, along with sidekick Hognob as they unite his tribe against a mighty enemy Lord Nooth and his Bronze Age City to save their home.

Why you should see it: This animated film, from the creators of Wallace and Gromit, is a charming tale of the underdog. Read the review.

Sherlock Gnomes (G)

A scene from the movie Sherlock Gnomes. Paramount Pictures

When Gnomeo and Juliet first arrive in the city with their friends and family, their biggest concern is getting their new garden ready for spring. However, they soon discover that someone is kidnapping garden gnomes all over London.

Why you should see it: There are a few nice literary puns, but this film is not nearly as funny or charming as its predecessor.

Love, Simon (M)

Nick Robinson in a scene from the movie Love, Simon. Ben Rothstein

Everyone deserves a great love story. But for Simon it's complicated: no-one knows he's gay and he doesn't know who the anonymous classmate is that he's fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, scary and life-changing.

Why you should see it: While this coming-of-age story won't change the world, it should change minds about what it means to be a gay teen. Read the review.

The Death of Stalin (MA 15+)

Simon Russell Beale and Jeffrey Tambor in a scene from The Death of Stalin. Supplied

This comedy follows the Soviet dictator's last days and depicts the chaos of the regime after his death.

Why you should see it: This is historical/political farce is riotously funny, and boasts an all-star cast including Steve Buscemi, Jason Isaacs, Rupert Friend and Jeffrey Tambor.

Paul, Apostle of Christ (M)

James Faulkner and Jim Caviezel in a scene from Paul, Apostle of Christ. Mark Cassar

Luke, as a friend and physician, risks his life when he ventures into the city of Rome to visit Paul, who is held captive in Nero's darkest, bleakest prison cell. Before Paul's death sentence can be enacted, Luke resolves to write another book, one that details the beginnings of "The Way" and the birth of what will come to be known as the church.

Why you should see it: This biblical drama starts off well, but then becomes a bit tedious. Jim Caviezel gives a stoic performance as Luke.

Continuing

Peter Rabbit (PG)

The character Peter (voiced by James Corden) in a scene from the movie Peter Rabbit. Sony Pictures

This new feature adaptation puts a new spin on Beatrix Potter's classic tale of a rebellious rabbit trying to sneak into a farmer's vegetable garden.

Why you should see it: Peter Rabbit is older but no wiser in this jaunty hybrid movie, set several years after the events in Potter's beloved storybooks. Read the review.

Pacific Rim Uprising (M)

John Boyega and Scott Eastwood in scene from Pacific Rim Uprising. Supplied

Jake Pentecost, son of Stacker Pentecost, reunites with Mako Mori to lead a new generation of Jaeger pilots, including rival Lambert and 15-year-old hacker Amara, against a new Kaiju threat.

Why you should see it: This sci-fi sequel delivers all of the epic robot-versus-monster battle scenes fans want but this fresh new cast aren't quite as engaging as the original cast. Read the interview with Scott Eastwood.

Mary Magdalene (M)

Rooney Mara in a scene from the movie Mary Magdalene. Supplied

Set in the Holy Land in the first century CE, a young woman leaves her small fishing village and traditional family behind to join a radical new social movement. At its head is a charismatic leader, Jesus of Nazareth, who promises that the world is changing.

Why you should see it: This beautifully filmed drama features a stunning performance by Rooney Mara, but considering the famous source material this film is lacking in passion. Read the review.

Tomb Raider (M)

Alicia Vikander in a scene from the movie Tomb Raider. Supplied by Warner Bros. Graham Bartholomew

Lara Croft, the fiercely independent daughter of a missing adventurer, must push herself beyond her limits when she finds herself on the island where her father disappeared.

Why you should see it: There's nothing wrong with Alicia Vikander's more realistic take on the video game heroine, but the film's race-against-time narrative has more action than Lara Croft even needs. Read the Q&A with Alicia Vikander.