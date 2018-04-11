What's on the big screen this week

EVERYONE'S favourite foul-mouthed superhero Deadpool is back in a very cheeky sequel.

Ryan Reynolds has done plenty of quirky publicity stunts in the lead-up to the film's release, but does it live up to the original?

As anticipation for the royal wedding reaches fever pitch, Event Cinemas will broadcast Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials on the big screen on Saturday for die-hard Royal followers.

Martin Freeman also stars in the Aussie zombie thriller Cargo, which is getting a limited cinematic release before it goes on Netflix.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

Deadpool 2 (MA 15+)

Foul-mouthed mutant mercenary Wade Wilson (aka Deadpool) brings together a team of fellow mutant rogues to protect a young boy of supernatural abilities from the brutal, time-traveling mutant Cable.

Why you should see it: Rising Kiwi star Julian Dennison is a great addition to this follow-up to Marvel's surprise R-rated box office hit of 2016. Ryan Reynolds is back in top form as the titular, wise-cracking hero in this satisfying sequel. Read the review.

The Royal Wedding (TBA)

Event Cinemas will broadcast His Royal Highness Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle on the big screen in special Saturday night screenings.

Why you should see it: It's the wedding of the year and seeing Harry and Meghan's fairy tale up on the big screen adds an even greater sense of occasion for Royal fans.

Cargo (MA 15+)

Stranded in rural Australia in the aftermath of a violent pandemic, an infected father desperately seeks a new home for his infant child, and a means to protect her from his own changing nature.

Why you should see it: Martin Freeman stars in this outback thriller, which was inspired by Aussie filmmakers' Yolanda Ramke and Ben Howling Tropfest short film of the same name. The film is showing in limited cinemas and will then be available to stream on Netflix in the coming months. Read the review.

Continuing

Life of the Party (M)

When her husband suddenly dumps her, housewife Deanna turns regret into re-set by going back to college - landing in the same class and school as her daughter. Plunging headlong into the campus experience, Deanna embraces freedom, fun, and frat boys on her own terms.

Why you should see it: If you like Melissa McCarthy's brand of slapstick humour then you'll like this back-to-school romp. Plus Aussie Jacki Weaver makes a great cameo as Deanna's mum Sandy.

Tully (M)

Marlo, a mother of three including a newborn, who is gifted a night nanny by her brother. Hesitant to the extravagance at first, Marlo comes to form a unique bond with the thoughtful, surprising, and sometimes challenging young nanny named Tully.

Why you should see it: Director Jason Reitman and writer Diablo Cody prove third time's a charm in this warts-and-all look at motherhood. The chemistry between Charlize Theron and Mackenzie Davis is captivating. Read the review.

Crooked House (PG)

In Agatha Christie's most twisted tale, a spy-turned-private-detective is lured by his former lover to catch her grandfather's murderer before Scotland Yard exposes dark family secrets.

Why you should see it: Glenn Close and Gillian Anderson shine in this tangled mystery, which faithfully portrays Christie's shocking ending.

Chappaquiddick (M)

Ted Kennedy's life and political career become derailed after he is involved in a fatal 1969 car accident that claims the life of a young campaign strategist, Mary Jo Kopechne.

Why you should see it: This lesser-known Kennedy scandal makes for great dramatic mining in this period film examining life in the public eye. Read the review.

Breath (M)

Two teenage boys, hungry for discovery, form an unlikely friendship with a mysterious older adventurer who pushes them to take risks that will have a lasting and profound impact on their lives.

Why you should see it: Director and star Simon Baker has managed to capture the essence of Tim Winton's award-winning novel of the same name. He's joined on screen by some exciting young actors in their first-ever roles. Read the review.

Avengers: Infinity War (M)

The Avengers and their allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

Why you should see it: Marvel has taken some big risks with this film in which no superhero is safe as Thanos proves to be a formidable foe. Read the review.

I Feel Pretty (M)

After a freak accident, Renee wakes up to a completely new reflection, believing she is now the most beautiful woman in the world. With a newfound confidence, she is empowered to live her life fearlessly and flawlessly.

Why you should see it: Amy Schumer always has her funny moments, but this film hits you over the head with the same joke. Overall, it's just not that funny. Read the review.

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Society (M)

A writer forms an unexpected bond with the residents of Guernsey Island in the aftermath of World War II when she decides to write a book about their experiences during the war.

Why you should see it: This charming British film tells a fascinating, but little-known story - along with a heart-warming romance - and Lily James's Juliet is easy to fall in love with. Read the review.